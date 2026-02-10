What Each Starter Must do for ASU Against Oklahoma State

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025-26 season is now officially in the final month of action.

The Sun Devils begin the home stretch of the season on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in a game that the team will face an uphill climb to defeat a team that is firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Arizona State on SI breaks down what each Sun Devil that started in the loss to Colorado on Saturday night must do to secure a win below.

Moe Odum

Odum has the most clear-cut path to contributing going into this game.

The senior point guard simply must serve as a stabilizer of the offense against a porous Oklahoma State defense, while also serving as a dynamic shotmaker - particularly from three-point range.

The formula is clear - avoid turnovers, space the floor, and create turnovers at timely points of the game.

Bryce Ford

Ford is due for a strong showing tonight, as the shooting guard has struggled since knocking down a trio of three-pointers in the loss to UCF two weeks ago.

The junior has to do just that - serve as a reliable off-ball shotmaker and provide valuable minutes on the defensive side of the ball. Expect Noah Meeusen to also see expansive time on the floor as a combo guard that has a versatile skillset.

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba has pretty reliably played between 12-20 minutes during Big 12 play, serving as a spark plug in the front line of Bobby Hurley's rotation.

The formula is typically the same for the grad student - convert on play finishing attempts at the rim, get to the free throw line as a result of the rim pressure, and provide an electric block or dunk for good measure.

Andrija Grbovic

Grbovic has knocked down at least one three in all but two conference games that he has played in during his first season of collegiate basketball.

The Montenegro native has to compliment Ford as a true floor-spacer tonight, as stretching Oklahoma State's defense thin is the clearest oath to a win.

Massamba Diop

Diop is coming off of his most efficient scoring performance in over two weeks, scoring 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the floor on Saturday.

The freshman is second on the team in scoring, leads in rebounds, and is among the leaders in the Big 12 in blocks - all of these factors must come together against a relatively weak Oklahoma State frontcourt compared to other conference competition.

