Why Jason Brown Jr Could Lead ASU's Future Backfield
Jason Brown Jr. is the face in the Arizona State running back room that often gets lost in the fray of things - Kanye Udoh, Raleek Brown, and Kyson Brown receive much of the attention when it comes to the 2025 arrangement at the position.
Brown joined the Sun Devil program as a freshman last summer - he did not receive much playing time due to both the presence of Cam Skattebo and the late enrollment to the university.
That also allowed Brown to establish himself as the unquestioned backup running back last season - gifting an inside track to compete for the starting role this offseason, and making earning playing time all the more difficult for Brown Jr.
This is more likely a testament to the talent that running backs coach Shaun Aguano has rostered than Brown's lack of ability to distinguish himself - as the former four star has impressed during spring practices.
Aguano was very complimentary when asked about how Brown will factor into the running back rotation this season in a recent podcast.
"You know, Jason, he's lost about 10 pounds. Got faster, quicker, during spring. He's going to compete. In reality, he came last June, so this is his first full spring. Learning the offense, being more comfortable. You know, he I think he struggled a little bit in the fall just trying to get acclimated, but now he's ready to go and I'm excited to see him as well."
Brown could still have his work cut out for him with the trio that was previously mentioned in the fold, but his presence gifts even more depth to an offense that has potential to be amongst the best in the nation.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo are both in position to be dealt a room that can be molded to counter any defensive matchup or personnel group - Brown Jr. could absolutely factor into that, but only time will tell.
Read more on Brown - including the potential lack of role this season - from our own Greg Liodice here, and a preview of the running back room ahead of game one of the season here.
