What Arizona State Needs to Learn From Sweet 16 Tournament Teams

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into a new era.

The 2026-27 Sun Devils will move forward with Randy Bennett as the leader of the program - replacing Bobby Hurley as the 18th head coach in the history of ASU men's basketball.

Feb 22, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

AD Graham Rossini seems to be incredibly thrilled with the hire based on an emphatic statement made on Monday, although there are several areas of the program that still must be ironed out ahead of next season.

Sun Devils Must Boost NIL Efforts

Former Utah State and freshly hired Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun revealed that a competitive power five roster must be the product of "north of $10 million" in NIL backing, which spells trouble for Arizona State at the moment.

Rossini is certainly more in-tune with the modern landscape of college athletics and should be trusted with aiding in the rise of the Sun Devils' financial backing. The $100 million commitment to Desert Financial Arena points to a more open-minded approach for roster funding as well, and the impending hiring of a new head coach has potential to excite boosters for a new era of the program.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Physicality is Crucial

Of the 16 teams that remain in the tournament, 13 of them sit inside of the top 50 in defensive rating per KenPom.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Several aspects of a sustainable winner extend beyond defensive prowess, including offensive rebounding, efficient play finishing inside the lane, and getting to the free throw line. The Sun Devils showed potential of breaking into being a quality team in those aspects, but more resources, a potential different approach to the structure of the team next season, and an overall culture haul might advance efficacy in those areas even more.

Shotmaking Cannot Be Ignored

While physicality is incredibly important in the tournament, the importance of rostering at least one star shotmaker that can make plays out of structure cannot be overstated.

Top-tier examples of successful teams rostering this type of player exist this season, with Arkansas being led by Darius Acuff Jr., Texas being lifted by Daylin Swain, Illinois being lifted into a dream season by Keaton Wagler, and many more at the moment.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images