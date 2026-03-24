What Arizona State Needs to Learn From Sweet 16 Tournament Teams
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into a new era.
The 2026-27 Sun Devils will move forward with Randy Bennett as the leader of the program - replacing Bobby Hurley as the 18th head coach in the history of ASU men's basketball.
AD Graham Rossini seems to be incredibly thrilled with the hire based on an emphatic statement made on Monday, although there are several areas of the program that still must be ironed out ahead of next season.
Sun Devils Must Boost NIL Efforts
Former Utah State and freshly hired Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun revealed that a competitive power five roster must be the product of "north of $10 million" in NIL backing, which spells trouble for Arizona State at the moment.
Rossini is certainly more in-tune with the modern landscape of college athletics and should be trusted with aiding in the rise of the Sun Devils' financial backing. The $100 million commitment to Desert Financial Arena points to a more open-minded approach for roster funding as well, and the impending hiring of a new head coach has potential to excite boosters for a new era of the program.
Physicality is Crucial
Of the 16 teams that remain in the tournament, 13 of them sit inside of the top 50 in defensive rating per KenPom.
Several aspects of a sustainable winner extend beyond defensive prowess, including offensive rebounding, efficient play finishing inside the lane, and getting to the free throw line. The Sun Devils showed potential of breaking into being a quality team in those aspects, but more resources, a potential different approach to the structure of the team next season, and an overall culture haul might advance efficacy in those areas even more.
Shotmaking Cannot Be Ignored
While physicality is incredibly important in the tournament, the importance of rostering at least one star shotmaker that can make plays out of structure cannot be overstated.
Top-tier examples of successful teams rostering this type of player exist this season, with Arkansas being led by Darius Acuff Jr., Texas being lifted by Daylin Swain, Illinois being lifted into a dream season by Keaton Wagler, and many more at the moment.
Arizona State had an elite shotmaker in Moe Odum this past season, but now must start fresh, as the senior is now out of eligibility - the blueprint is around for the Sun Devils to construct a roster that is built to win, it's now up to the next coach and athletic department to put everything together.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.