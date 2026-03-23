Randy Bennett Officially Takes Over Arizona State Basketball Program

TEMPE -- AD Graham Rossini has found the 18th head coach in the history of Arizona State men's basketball.

The Sun Devils officially concluded a search that spanned just 12 days in agreeing on terms to a reported 5-year deal with Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett after the Gaels were knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the first round last week.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett's move to the desert is in succession of the 11-year tenure of Bobby Hurley as head coach in Tempe - officially signaling a transition into a new era.

Read more on what Rossini and Bennett each had to say below.

AD is Enthusiastic About Move

Rossini's official statement was rooted in diving into the expansive and consistent success that the 63-year old has experienced over the last two-plus decades.

"Coach Bennett is one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in college basketball. We were drawn to his sustained success over multiple decades, his strong recruiting relationships across the country, particularly on the West Coast, and his proven ability to identify and develop international talent."

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini speaks to Michelle Gardner, ASU sports reporter for The Arizona Republic, as the countdown to the NCAA Women's Final Four begins at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett's combination of talent evaluation, established ability to build a strong collective staff, having roots already established in Arizona, and tangible success in building Saint Mary's from a small-known program into a mid-major power were undeniably major drawing points.

Bennett Officially Speaks on Hiring

Bennett's loyalty to the small student-body school in Moraga, California has been well-documented, but Arizona State is seemingly the opportunity that he saw as strong enough to lead to a move that many expected to never materialize.

"It was going to take a special situation for us to leave Saint Mary’s, and I am energized, driven, and focused on taking over Sun Devil Basketball, a program I am very familiar with and grew up watching."

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Bennett will now return to the Phoenix area for what appears to be a long-term commitment between the two sides - but the work will be cut out for him right away.

The Mesa native will now need to work to retain contributors to the 2025-26 team, which includes center Massamba Diop and guard Noah Meeusen - among others. He will also need to assemble a coaching staff, be the voice of the program while the $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena gets underway, and work to bring in players via the transfer portal to round out the roster - all while working to boost NIL efforts with Rossini.