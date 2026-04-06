What To Expect From ASU When Transfer Portal Opens

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at three things that Sun Devil fans should expect from the early stages of the transfer portal.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Expect Visits To Be Scheduled Quickly

There's little doubt that Arizona State will target several - if not all - of Randy Bennett's former players at St. Mary's

Paulius Murauskas , Mikey Lewis, Dillan Shaw , and Andrew McKeever are the four names that have been of primary conversation - with Murauskas being considered the second best player in the portal at the moment.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

All of these players would clearly make sense as cultural/on-court fits in Tempe and have the ability to make the jump from mid-major to power five basketball. Expect many of the former St. Mary's standouts to schedule a visit in Tempe, even if they take other visits as well.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Several Commits Will Likely Pledge Within One Week

The process has strong potential to move swiftly, as Bennett's former St. Mary's stars are very likely to recognize what is on the table for them to join him in Tempe early in the process.

While none of the players entered with a "do not contact" tag, Arizona State fans should feel rather confident that at least two players follow Bennett to Tempe within one week of the portal opening - if not sooner.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The roster-building moving into the 2026-27 season will be at its most crucial juncture come Tuesday - expect quick action to follow the urgency.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Process Will Lead to International Recruiting

It's reasonable to believe that at least five players from the 2025-26 roster will return to Tempe, that five transfer portal players will accompany the returners, and that either one or two high school recruits will join the program.

That leaves two or three roster spots to be filled, with a high likelihood that Bennett will once again take the international route to fill.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is much value in taking the international route - the majority of players on the market are cheaper than their American counterparts, have a firmer grasp of playing at higher levels of competition, and are well-prepared to handle the physicality of the college game.