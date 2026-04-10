How False Narrative Around ASU's Tyson Hurting Draft Stock
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, one of the biggest storylines surrounding Jordyn Tyson isn’t his talent; it’s the narrative about his toughness. And honestly, it doesn’t make sense.
The Injury Narrative Is Getting Out of Hand
Yes, Tyson has dealt with injuries. A hamstring injury, a collarbone injury, and a knee injury are real things. But somehow, that’s turned into people questioning whether he’s a competitor. That’s where the line should be drawn.
Getting injured doesn’t make you soft. It makes you human. Football is a brutal sport, and injuries are part of the game. Acting like Tyson’s injuries define his work ethic or toughness completely ignores everything else he’s shown on the field.
What People Aren’t Talking About
What gets lost in all of this is how Tyson actually responds to adversity. There was a moment last season when he suffered a deep cut on his hand that needed stitches, and he still played that same week.
For a wide receiver, that’s a big deal. Your hands are everything. Most players would sit out, especially with their future on the line. Tyson didn’t. That alone should end the conversation.
He Didn’t Have To Come Back, but He Did
After his hamstring injury, Tyson had every reason to shut it down for the season. A lot of players in his position would’ve focused on the NFL Draft and protecting their stock. But he came back.
Not because he had to, but because he wanted to be there for his teammates. That says more about his character than any scouting report ever could.
The Reality NFL Teams Should See
If you actually watch Tyson play, you see a complete receiver. He runs clean routes, makes tough catches, and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s consistent, focused, and plays with an intensity that’s hard to teach.
Even comparisons to top receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Jaxon Smith-Njigba show that Tyson belongs in that conversation in terms of game-readiness and polish.
This Narrative Needs To Stop
At some point, the conversation has to shift back to football. Tyson has done everything you’d want from a prospect: he’s produced, he’s competed, and he’s shown resilience. Questioning his toughness isn’t just wrong, it’s unfair.
Teams looking for a “win-now” player should actually feel more confident because of what he’s played through, not less. If anything, Jordyn Tyson has already proven exactly the kind of competitor he is.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.