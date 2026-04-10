How False Narrative Around ASU's Tyson Hurting Draft Stock

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, one of the biggest storylines surrounding Jordyn Tyson isn’t his talent; it’s the narrative about his toughness. And honestly, it doesn’t make sense.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Injury Narrative Is Getting Out of Hand

Yes, Tyson has dealt with injuries. A hamstring injury, a collarbone injury, and a knee injury are real things. But somehow, that’s turned into people questioning whether he’s a competitor. That’s where the line should be drawn.

Getting injured doesn’t make you soft. It makes you human. Football is a brutal sport, and injuries are part of the game. Acting like Tyson’s injuries define his work ethic or toughness completely ignores everything else he’s shown on the field.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

What People Aren’t Talking About

What gets lost in all of this is how Tyson actually responds to adversity. There was a moment last season when he suffered a deep cut on his hand that needed stitches, and he still played that same week.

For a wide receiver, that’s a big deal. Your hands are everything. Most players would sit out, especially with their future on the line. Tyson didn’t. That alone should end the conversation.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He Didn’t Have To Come Back, but He Did

After his hamstring injury, Tyson had every reason to shut it down for the season. A lot of players in his position would’ve focused on the NFL Draft and protecting their stock. But he came back.

Not because he had to, but because he wanted to be there for his teammates. That says more about his character than any scouting report ever could.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reality NFL Teams Should See

If you actually watch Tyson play, you see a complete receiver. He runs clean routes, makes tough catches, and doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s consistent, focused, and plays with an intensity that’s hard to teach.

Even comparisons to top receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Jaxon Smith-Njigba show that Tyson belongs in that conversation in terms of game-readiness and polish.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This Narrative Needs To Stop

At some point, the conversation has to shift back to football. Tyson has done everything you’d want from a prospect: he’s produced, he’s competed, and he’s shown resilience. Questioning his toughness isn’t just wrong, it’s unfair.

Teams looking for a “win-now” player should actually feel more confident because of what he’s played through, not less. If anything, Jordyn Tyson has already proven exactly the kind of competitor he is.