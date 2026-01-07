Where Arizona State Running Back Room Stands in January

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football roster is set to undergo some radical transformations in the weeks and months to come - namely due to the 2025 roster being so veteran-laden.

One of the spots that change wasn't expected to a high degree happened to be Shaun Aguano's running back room. That changed when junior Raleek Brown initially declared for the NFL draft before changing course and entering the transfer portal. Kanye Udoh is also looking for a new home after one season in Tempe.

Arizona State on SI provides an update as to where the RB position stands ahead of spring practices - which are set to begin in late March.

Kyson Brown

Brown is set to return for what should be his senior season in 2026 after battling a nagging injury that forced him out of action from the Utah game onward in 2025.

The Mississippi native flashed the ability to be a reliable RB1 in both 2024 and in the first game of the 2025 campaign, in which he secured 145 all-purpose yards in.

Expect Brown to be the starting back when the team takes the field for the first time in 2026.

Jason Brown Jr.

Brown is a four-star recruit from the 2024 recruiting cycle who redshirted in his first season with the program before largely playing special teams in 2025.

Brown Jr. put together a masterful showing against Duke in the Sun Bowl - rushing for 134 yards, while also ceding a costly fumble in the late stages of the game.

Still, expect the soon-to-be sophomore to factor into the ASU offense in game action moving forward.

Demarius Robinson

Robinson will be going into his sophomore season in 2026 after flashing as a freshman out of Oklahoma this past campaign.

It's difficult to project where Robinson will land in the pecking order, but he will contend for playing time.

Cardae Mack

Mack is a four-star recruit in this class out of Texas - he has garnered incredibly lofty praise from both Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo in recent weeks after suiting up to practice with the team in late December.

Transfer Portal Adds

Arizona State secured a commitment from Villanova sophomore David Avit on Sunday - the former FCS star is set to be a depth piece that has potential to compete for playing time during the offseason.

Deleware State's Marquis Gillis added even more intrigue to the situation heading into next season by committing on Tuesday night before even taking a visit. The senior has run for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, while averaging well over five yards per carry.

