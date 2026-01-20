Why ASU Has Chance to Enter 2026 Season in Top 25

TEMPE -- It is now 228 days until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils kick their new season off with a home date against FCS Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium - the 228 day mark is significant due to Tuesday officially marking the beginning of the college football offseason.

Kenny Dillingham and co. are seeking to get to the finish line that the Indiana Hoosiers were able to get to under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, who took a program that has historically been poor to heights that no one believed were possible.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 2025 campaign in which the team went 8-5 - a step back from the 11-3 season a year before. There were still silver linings that came out of last season, including defeating Texas Tech in a hotly contested game in Tempe - this game proved that the Sun Devils aren't going anywhere as far as the Big 12 hierarchy is concerned.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out to his team as they play against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The program did take unfortunate hits in recent weeks, including several players with remaining eligibility opting to go to the NFL draft, as well as Sam Leavitt's entrance into the transfer portal and eventual commitment to LSU.

However, there are still those that believe in Arizona State's ability to compete in the 2026 season, including ESPN's Mark Schlabach, who ranked the team number 23 in the way-too-early top 25.

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Arizona State Still Built to Compete

"The Sun Devils are undergoing a transformation after their star quarterback, tailback, receiver and four of the top five tacklers left. But coach Kenny Dillingham did a nice job rebuilding his two-deep through the transfer portal. (Cutter) Boley played pretty well as a first-time starter at Kentucky this past season, and (Omarion) Miller, (Reed) Harris and (Raiden) Vines-Bright were three of the top receivers available. Two FCS running backs, Marquis Gillis from Delaware State and David Avit from Villanova, might be sneaky-good additions. Arizona State plays at Texas A&M, Arizona, BYU and Texas Tech this coming season."

It's no secret that the 2026 roster will be a far-cry from what was seen over the last two seasons - turnover is naturally part of the college game, but has become second nature due to the enhanced transfer portal era.

Losing Leavitt, Raleek Brown, Jordyn Tyson, a large sum of the offensive line, and much of a defense that willed the team to victories at points of last season will sting, but the coaching staff undeniably brought in a competent group of players from other programs to fill those voids.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The loss of Tyson was supplemented by the additions of Miller, Harris, and Vines-Bright -position coach Hines Ward has to be thrilled with where his group is standing at the moment. The running back room appears to be in similar shape, as Shaun Aguano added two intriguing FCS transfers that were mentioned above, as well as returning stars such as Kyson Brown.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward had much work to do to reshape his defense - and did just that. Linebacker Owen Long is likely going to be the leader of the defense, while the secondary has been supplemented with low-risk, high reward talents. Moves on the coaching staff - such as the promotion of Bryan Carrington to pass game coordinator - will very likely have a positive impact heading into offseason work in compliment of the personnel moves.

Questions Still Remain for ASU

There are two main questions that exist for Arizona State despite the roster seemingly shaping up in an ideal manner - the quarterback position, as well as the schedule that the program faces.

Boley is presumed to be in-line to be the starting quarterback, although Michigan transfer Mikey Keene, Cameron Dyer, and Jake Fette have to factor into the hierarchy.

The other question is based in the schedule. The Sun Devils take on Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Brigham Young, and Arizona in 2026 - all of which are on the road. The team is also set to travel to London to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener. Dillingham and his team are heading into uncharted waters in the season to come, although faith that everything will work out remains.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

