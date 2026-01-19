Social Media Reacts to ASU's Biggest Portal Moves
Arizona State was very active in the transfer portal. With so many moves being made, what is the status of theam? A great way to tell is to check the pulse of the fans, what do they think? Well a lot of fans were excited. So here are the most positive responses to players coming to ASU and why they are so joyful for ASU's newest players.
Huge Receiver Gets
A lot of Sun Devil fans were very excited and elated about getting receivers Reed Harris from Boston College, Raiden Vines-Bright from Washington and Omarion Miller from Colorado. With some questions about how ASU's receiving room was going to look like post Jordyn Tyson, having a trio of good playmakers is installing fans with a lot of confidence that the receiving room could be one of college's best.
While there is hype around Harris and Vines-Bright coming to ASU, there is a ton of joy with Miller joining the program. The fact that not only was ASU able to get a Big 12 rival playmaker on the squad a huge deal, and the fact that he Colorado's leading receiver, but the fact that Miller was so highly rated and he went to ASU is a huge win. Many are also saying that Miller is similarly rated to Jordyn Tyson when Tyson transfered from Colorado to ASU and that Miller could have the success that Tyson had at ASU.
Cutter Boley
While Sun Devil fans are split on Mikey Keene transferring to ASU, they are very happy that Cutter Boley is a Sun Devil. With Sam Leavitt departing from ASU, a lot of fans see Boley as the successor to Leavitt and think he will be a great fit inside ASU's offense.
Ashton Stamps
LSU Cornerback Ashton Stamps going to ASU brought a lot of excitement to Sun Devil Nation. Many are fans of Stamps's aggresive game and thinks that he will thrive in ASU's defense. Especially with the coaching staff such as Brian Ward and Bryan Carrington who a lot of fans have faith to get Stamps to the potential that he could reach.
Kenny Dillingham's job
The overall feeling was that a majoirty of Sun Devil fans were really happy and proud of the job that Coach Dillingham did with the portal. The fact that he was able to land so many big names and improve the roster brought a lot of excitment. After ASU's Sun Bowl loss to Duke, there was a sense of defeat, however after a great portal, many fans are excited to see how next season will go for Dillingham's squad.
