Why Arizona State’s Backcourt Holds Key at TCU

Arizona State’s season is on the line Tuesday night against TCU. It really is that simple. With only a few games left in the regular season, there’s no more room for “what ifs.” No more chances to give games away late. No more time to slowly build momentum.

If the Sun Devils win, there’s still a path to the NCAA Tournament. If they lose, that path basically disappears.

That’s why this game feels different. It’s not just another road matchup. It’s make or break.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) scores a layup against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Forget the Big Picture, Watch the Guards

There are a lot of storylines heading into this game. TCU has strong interior players. They defend hard. They play physical.

But if you really zoom in on one specific area, the matchup that could decide everything is in the backcourt.

Arizona State’s guards versus TCU’s guards.

TCU is built around toughness in the paint. David Punch and Xavier Edmonds are strong, physical players who rebound and protect the rim. That’s their identity. They want to slow the game down and grind you out.

But their point guard play has been inconsistent.

Brock Harding runs the offense and averages close to six assists per game , but he’s struggled shooting the ball. He’s under 40% from the field and under 30% from three . He’s quick and active defensively, but he’s not a dominant scorer.

That’s where Arizona State has an opportunity.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) passes against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moe Odum and Anthony Pig Johnson’s Moment

This is a game where Moe Odum has to control the pace. He can’t force shots. He can’t turn the ball over. If he plays calm and steady, he gives ASU a real chance.

Anthony “Pig” Johnson could be just as important. He brings energy and confidence, and when he attacks the rim, good things usually happen. Against a team that focuses so heavily on frontcourt defense, strong guard play can stretch the floor and open driving lanes.

If Arizona State’s guards outplay TCU’s guards, that could swing the entire game.

Clean Basketball Wins It

TCU wants this to be ugly, low-scoring, and physical. Half-court sets. Arizona State doesn’t need to turn it into a track meet, but they do need to be sharp.

That means limiting turnovers. Making timely shots. Hitting open threes when the defense collapses. Staying disciplined defensively.

It sounds simple, but in a game with this much pressure, simple things become harder.

One Clear Path

There’s really only one way forward for Arizona State. Beat TCU. Then beat Utah. Then steal one more big win down the stretch.

It all starts with the guards on Tuesday night.

If they show up and control the game, the season stays alive.

If they don’t, the bubble conversation ends.

For Arizona State, it’s that real and that urgent.