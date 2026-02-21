Predicting Final Five Games of Arizona State Basketball Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) are currently sitting on the outskirts of the NCAA tournament bubble following a massive win over #13 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Head coach Bobby Hurley continues to work magic with a roster that is currently constrained to eight available rotation players heading into Saturday's game against Baylor - ASU on SI predicts the outcome of the remaining five games below.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

@Baylor: Win

Baylor sits at just 13-13 on the season, although they have been more competitive than the record would indicate.

Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are exceptional guards. Scott Drew is a battle-tested coach. Baylor is at home.

Ultimately, Arizona State is playing their best basketball since early December and are in a flow state of sorts - expect the Sun Devils to come out on top.

@TCU: Win

This is likely to be a battle of bubble teams come Tuesday night, with TCU bringing a physical edge that few teams do - even in the Big 12.

This will be a challenging game for the Sun Devils to come out with a victory in, especially if guard Bryce Ford is unable to return for this game. Expect PG Moe Odum and center Massamba Diop to star in this game in what will be another consequential win for ASU.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans attempt to distract the free throw shot by Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Utah: Win

Utah is a must-win for the Sun Devils. The Utes currently sit below 100 in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday, which would constitute another bad loss on Arizona State's tournament profile.

Arizona State also must continue to expand their win total - a victory here will result in their 17th of the season. Expect the more complete squad to win this game in a return home.

Kansas: Loss

This is the most pronounced opportunity to pick up a seismic victory for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State has past success when it comes to taking down Kansas in Tempe, as they have previously done in the 2018-19 season.

There's no doubt that the Sun Devils have the competitive drive to earn a win over a top-10 level team, although Darryn Peterson is the ultimate x-factor in this prospective matchup.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) sits on th bench in the second half of a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

@Iowa State: Loss

Arizona State is simply unlikely to win a game in Hilton Coliseum, especially when the Cyclones will go into the game with a potential chance to win the Big 12 regular season title.

Final Record: 17-14 (8-10 Big 12)

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

