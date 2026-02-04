Why Arizona State Basketball Fans Still Invested

Arizona State men’s basketball has tested its fans this season. There’s no denying that.

Losses have added up, frustration has grown, and patience has been stretched. But even through all of it, one thing is clear: people still care deeply about this program.

That matters.

Fans don’t vent, joke, or stay locked in for every minute if they’ve given up.

The emotion surrounding this team isn’t apathy. It’s investment. And that’s something Arizona State basketball can still build on.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley (left) looks on as his players huddle together against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fun Teams Can Be a Foundation

Over the years, ASU has rolled out teams with real personality. Players fans enjoyed watching. Moments that felt electric.

Those teams may not have made deep runs, but they created a connection.

That connection hasn’t disappeared. Despite Arizona State facing a rough season fans are frustrated they arent converting their losses into wins .

While winning is always the goal, having a roster people believe in is an important starting point. It shows that the program can still attract talent and generate excitement.

Turning that energy into consistency is the next step not an impossible one.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lessons From This Season

Injuries and depth issues have been a major storyline, and while not everyone is convinced they explain everything, they’ve clearly played a role.

More importantly, this season has highlighted areas that need adjustment.

That awareness can be powerful.

Knowing what doesn’t work is often the first step toward building something better.

Whether it’s rotations, identity, or leadership, there’s clarity now that can shape smarter decisions moving forward.

Despite the struggles, fans are still watching. Still debating. Still showing up emotionally.

That’s huge.

Programs don’t turn around because people stop caring they turn around because expectations stay high.

Arizona State still has a fan base that wants more, demands more, and believes the ceiling can be higher than where things are now.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Chance to Reset and Rebuild

This season may not end the way fans hoped, but it doesn’t have to be the end of momentum. Sometimes a program needs a pause, a reflection, and a reset to move forward with clarity.

There is still a path ahead.

Whether it’s internal growth, roster evolution, or a broader shift in direction, Arizona State basketball has an opportunity to learn from this moment rather than be defined by it.

The frustration is real for fans, but so is the potential for the program.

And as long as people still care this much, the story isn’t finished yet.