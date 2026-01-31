Arizona State Unveils Player Availability Report Ahead of Arizona Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12) are seeking to regain momentum on what has become a turbulent season - including a heartwrenching loss to UCF earlier in the week - when they return home to take on the 21-0 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils are set to play the return game in Tempe just 17 days after falling to the Wildcats in an 89-82 thriller in Tucson - head coach Bobby Hurley was confined to an eight-man rotation due to a multitude of injuries that have struck the team over the last three months.

Not much changed for ASU heading into the crucial game, as the Big 12 mandated player availability report that the program unveiled on Friday night revealed that the same players will remain out on Saturday.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with center Massamba Diop (35) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OUT

Marcus Adams Jr.

Adante Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Dame Salane

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Holiman's 2025-26 season is inching closer to being considered one that will be considered a "lost" one. The senior guard transferred from Georgia Southern with designs of being an explosive floor-spacer, although an elbow injury suffered before the season opener derailed those plans. It doesn't appear as if Holiman is any closer to a return despite Hurley's prognosis sounding relatively promising in early December.

Wallace remains to be on the mend after suffering a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery during an exhibition game against Texas A&M in late October.

Adams Jr. will officially miss his eighth consecutive game, which serves as a potential blow to Hurley's rotation against one of the deepest teams in the nation. Adams suffered a lower-body injury in the ramp-up to the season, but managed to return for the season opener on November 4. The sophomore rounded back into form before the Colorado game - where an undisclosed injury was suffered.

Arizona State's eight-man rotation that has been in place over the last four weeks will likely continue to be employed by Hurley, with Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop presumably set to be the starting five yet again in this contest.

The three-man bench has been vital to the Sun Devils remaining competitive in league play, as Noah Meeusen has emerged as a two-way combo guard that has a sweet shooting touch, while Anthony "Pig" Johnson has been one of the best players coming off the bench in the Big 12. Allen Mukeba rounds out the arrangement - the graduate student brings elite athleticism and superb finishing to the table.

Arizona State and Arizona are set to square of at noon MST on Saturday afternoon, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

