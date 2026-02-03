Predicting Remainder of Arizona State Basketball Season

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball regular season is officially on the downswing, as just over one month remains in the campaign following an 87-74 loss to Arizona on January 31.

Bobby Hurley's 11th season started with great promise, as the team started off with a 9-2 mark that was dominated by a trio of quality wins, although the Sun Devils have fallen to 11-11 over the last seven weeks of action.

Now is the time for Arizona State to stack up victories within the confines of a rigorous Big 12 schedule, as well as being limited to an eight-man rotation for the foreseeable future.

@ Utah: Win

This has to be a victory for Arizona State - there's no other way around this notion.

The Utes are currently slotted in at number 115 in the official NCAA NET rankings as of Monday, which essentially renders them as the weakest team in the Big 12 at the moment.

The team is heavily reliant on scoring efforts from transfer guard duo Terrence Brown and Don McHenry, who combine to average nearly 40 points per game. This will be a test of Arizona State's balance against Utah's high-scoring duo, with the Sun Devils having a potential advantage to come out on top.

@ Colorado: Loss

The Buffaloes (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) had been in a tailspin as of late, as they had lost six consecutive games going into an 87-61 trouncing of TCU on Sunday.

Five of the six losses came in competitive fashion for Colorado - signifying that the team is ready to continue competing in the conference, also having a 95-89 victory over ASU on January 3 to show for in their quest for an NCAA tournament appearance.

While the Sun Devils have potential to split the season series, it is a challenge to play in high elevation, and freshman guard Isaiah Johnson continues to be a difference maker.

Oklahoma State: Win

The Cowboys have undergone a relatively successful renovation as a program in year two of the Steve Lutz era, as they stand with a 15-6 record. The season is headlined by victories over Texas A&M and a likely tournament squad in UCF.

Oklahoma State is an incredibly balanced team that is paced by seven players that have played in at least 19 games that average at least seven points per contest. Senior guard Anthony Roy leads the scoring effort at 17.5 points per contest.

While Oklahoma State poses a real challenge, there is reason to believe that Arizona State will respond well in one of their last home games of the season.

Texas Tech: Loss

The Sun Devils pushed Texas Tech to the brink in the meeting between the two teams in Lubbock last season - falling by a score of 111-106 in a double overtime battle, before the latter played a return game in Tempe weeks later, winning in resounding fashion.

The Red Raiders return one of the most physical teams in the nation and are led by superstar forward J.T. Toppin - a slip-up in this contest from the top-15 team feels unlikely.

@ Baylor: Win

Baylor has struggled to gain footing in Big 12 play, but freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou and head coach Scott Drew will make for a competitive game - especially in a road setting.

@ TCU: Win

The Horned Frogs have been an up-and-down team thus far in 2025-26 - the volatility is difficult to draw patterns out of.

Ultimately, Arizona State's offense is a bit more consistent and might be enough to get over the finish line in Fort Worth.

Utah: Win

The Sun Devils should be able to complete the season sweep in the battle between the two programs on February 28.

Kansas: Loss

All eyes will be on the Sun Devils welcoming Kansas guard Darryn Peterson to Tempe for the first and likely last time.

The Jayhawks have picked up efforts in recent weeks around Peterson - it appears to be an uphill climb for Arizona State to defeat Kansas for a third time over the last 10 years this time around.

@ Iowa State: Loss

Iowa State has largely been dominant this season - it's incredibly challenging to see the Sun Devils end the regular season with a victory over T.J. Otzelberger's Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

Record: 16-15 (7-11 Big 12)

Arizona State has a fighting chance to reach the NCAA tournament as an at-large with this conclusion to the season, although the team would need to win at least two - if not three - Big 12 tournament contests to receive real consideration.

