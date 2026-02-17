Why Arizona State's Bench Will be Crucial to Closing Stretch of Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball is entering into what is certainly the most crucial string of games in the 2025-26 season in the next three weeks.

The Sun Devils enter the six-game slate with numerous roadblocks, including playing with a rotation that has become condensed to seven or eight players at different points of conference play.

Arizona State on SI highlights the three players that typically come off of the bench and what they need to bring to the table in a sprint to the finish line below.

Noah Meeusen

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives to the basket against Utah Utes forward Josh Hayes (7) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Meeusen has been one of the most obtusely improved players on the roster this season

The 6'5" combo guard possesses a unique combination of playmaking chops (on/off ball), a diverse shotmaking profile, and the ability to make an impact in any number of defensive scenarios.

The native of Belgium will be crucial to filling in the gaps for the Sun Devils over the final stretch of the season - making impact plays that don't always show up in the box score, while also coming through with trips to the free throw line and key knockdowns from the three-point line.

Allen Mukeba

Block party in Downtown Phoenix 😳



Allen Mukeba and Marcus Adams Jr with two powerful denials here in the first half. ASU leads Oklahoma 34-19.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/LrGN6vVbPp — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) December 7, 2025

Mukeba has served as a proverbial jolt of energy for Arizona State this season.

The fourth-year forward has brought a bit of everything to the table - from high-end rebounding performances, to electric dunks/blocks, to generally impactful play, which has included hockey assists and constant effort to track down loose balls.

Mukeba's efforts are needed now more than ever over the last several games of the regular season, as the Sun Devils have games ahead that have potential to serve as strong linear matchups for the 6'8" forward.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Johnson is part of the "big three" on the roster - at least when it comes to the go-to scorers.

The sixth man is third on the team in scoring this season, posting an average of 13.2 PPG in his lone season of high-major basketball. Perhaps the most consequential piece of Johnson's game is his relentless nature as an attacker, as the senior attempts 5.8 free throws per game as a result of the continuous rim pressure.

That isn't the only positive that Johnson brings to the table, as he is an above-average three point shooter and plays inspired defense in compliment of the high-ceiling offensive output.

The Sun Devils return to action later tonight, as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home - with the two teams set to square off at 9 P.M. MST.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) goes to the basket against Utah Utes guard Obomate Abbey (21) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

