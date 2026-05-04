Why Arizona State’s Identity Crisis Could Decide Season

Everyone keeps talking about rankings, recruits, and transfers, but I think the real question for Arizona State Sun Devils football isn’t about talent. It’s about identity. And right now, I’m not sure they have one fully.

With all the chaos happening at Texas Tech Red Raiders football, especially with the uncertainty around Brendan Sorsby, the Big 12 suddenly feels wide open again. That should be great news for Arizona State. But here’s the problem, just because the door is open doesn’t mean you’re ready to walk through it.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is where things get tricky. Under Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State has talked a lot about being methodical but explosive. That sounds great, but on the field, it hasn’t always been consistent.

Are they a fast, spread offense that wants to score quickly? Are they balanced and controlled, leaning on both defense and offense? Or are they still figuring it out week by week?

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That uncertainty matters more than people think. You can’t win a conference if you don’t know exactly what kind of team you are.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Road Schedule Is Brutal

Even if Arizona State figures things out, the schedule is not doing them any favors. Road games against tough teams, possibly ranked ones, will define their season. It’s one thing to be talented. It’s another thing to prove it in hostile environments. If they drop those games early, the Big 12 title hopes could disappear fast.

And that’s why identity matters even more. When things get tough on the road, you fall back on what you do best. But if you don’t have that clear strength, you’re in trouble.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young Players Have to Deliver

Here’s something people don’t talk about enough: potential doesn’t win games.

Arizona State is counting on younger guys like Rodney Bimage Jr . and Martell Hughes to take big jumps. That sounds exciting, but it’s also risky. Not every player develops the way you expect. If those guys hit, Arizona State could be dangerous. If they don’t, this team might look average really quickly.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates with safety Adrian Wilson (6) after the game-sealing interception against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I actually think Arizona State is in a better spot than people realize, especially with what’s happening around the conference.

But this season isn’t about hype, it’s about proving something. Can they define who they are? Can they win tough road games? Can their young players step up? If the answer is yes, they’re a real contender. If not, they’re just another “what if” team in a chaotic Big 12.