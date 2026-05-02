Revisiting Arizona State's Standing in Big 12 Power Rankings

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at where the Sun Devils football program stands in the context of the Big 12, with roughly three months until fall camp returns to full swing in early August.

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3. Arizona State

Arizona State is currently No. 3 in the conference pecking order heading into the September 5 season opener, largely due to last season's results and the roster overhaul that the team has undergone.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State doesn't return many regular starters outside of senior DT C.J. Fite , but several returning rotational players are expected to take major steps forward - including CB Rodney Bimage Jr. and LB Martell Hughes .

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and staff excelled at adding sufficient replacements for the players lost after the 2025 season. Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, and Owen Long were the trio of 4-star transfer portal recruits that upped the high-end talent present amongst the 105 members on the team.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State is gearing up to be balanced on both sides of the ball, has continuity amongst the coaching staff that many other programs don't have the luxury of dealing with heading into 2026, and will be tested in the early stages of the season, which will prepare them for the middle of the schedule.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Brigham Young Cougars

BYU currently holds pole position as the second-best team in the Big 12 after finishing in that spot in 2025. Returning quarterback Bear Bachmeier gives head coach Kalani Sitake much-needed continuity to work with, while the Cougars will be tested early on in the season against Arizona and Notre Dame. The Sun Devils square off with BYU in Provo, Utah, on October 31.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech gets a bump as the top team in the league at the moment by virtue of winning the conference title in December, as ASU did heading into the 2025 campaign. The Red Raiders face issues that could derail the season, as QB Brendan Sorsby is doubtful to play in the season ahead.

However, the Red Raiders are still better funded than any other program in the Big 12 and have a relatively favorable schedule that supports the belief they are favorites to repeat as champions. Arizona State is on a great path back to national relevancy, but still has some work to do.