Why Mark Madsen is Potential Arizona State Candidate

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season has now been concluded for a full week now.

The 91-42 loss at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones last Wednesday officially marked the end of the 11-year tenure that former head coach Bobby Hurley enjoyed in Tempe - and has opened up only the third coaching search of this century in Tempe.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini speaks to Michelle Gardner, ASU sports reporter for The Arizona Republic, as the countdown to the NCAA Women's Final Four begins at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Feb. 24, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The impending hire is a vital one for AD Graham Rossini, as the basketball program is seeking to take a step forward in a strenuous Big 12 - under the backdrop of a $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena that is set to take place over the next few seasons.

Randy Bennett , Eric Olen, and Jerrod Calhoun have been floated as premier candidates for the job, but one name has been floated that has the potential to be the most under-the-radar decision that could be made.

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Mark Madsen reacts against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Cal's Mark Madsen has emerged as a potential "sleeper" candidate for the role after spending the last three seasons as the head coach in Berkeley. ASU on SI explores why he would be in a position to excel with the Sun Devils below.

Why Madsen Would be Strong Candidate

Madsen turned around a Utah Valley program that was left barren by the departure of Mark Pope - they were a 20-win program once again by year three of that era.

The 50-year old then took the cal head coaching job ahead of the 2023-24 season, taking over a program that had struggled for much of the previous decade - and also taking over a program located in close proximity of his hometown.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Mark Madsen talks to media members after the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden Bears experienced one of their best seasons in an extended period of time this season, as they head into the NIT at 21-11 after having a real chance to reach the NCAA tournament despite partaking as an out-of-place member of the ACC and despite reportedly having resources that are at the lower end of the conference.

Madsen's magnetic personality, tactical ability as a coach, and chops as a recruiter would make him one of the prime candidates if the possibility actually arises.

How Likely is Madsen to Come to Tempe?

The main question that comes into picture here as far as a possible union is concerned: would Madsen consider Arizona State a step up professionally?

Arizona State is overall seen as a good job and a power five opportunity, but there are certain questions that have to be answered in compound with the $100 million commitment to renovating Desert Financial Arena. Ultimately, there is a possibility, but Bennett is likely the top candidate for the job at this stage.