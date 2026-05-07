Randy Bennett Remains Prepared To Take ASU to Next Level

TEMPE -- The transition that the Arizona State Sun Devils made from Bobby Hurley to Randy Bennett as head coach of the men's basketball program wasn't one that had zero growing pains, as the 63-year-old head coach fought through a health scare in his first days with the program.

Now, Bennett is moving past the troubles that took place five-plus weeks ago, as he is ready to be formally introduced to boosters and media on Thursday morning.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bennett joined the local " Burns and Gambo " radio show prior to the introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon, discussing his health and mindset in the role at the moment.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett Believes in Upside of Arizona State Program

The native of Mesa, Ariz., stated that the health concerns are completely in the past and that he has no thoughts of retirement - the most eye-opening statement he made rested in his expressed optimism about what the Sun Devils can become in the years ahead.

"I think ASU is a good basketball job, and I've always thought that. Now you're in the Big 12, that's like the number one or two basketball conference in the country. I wanted that challenge, bottom line. I want to be part of that challenge. And my assistant coaching staff, they wanted the same thing."

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Paulius Murauskas (23) boxes out Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

While Arizona State's basketball history has been muddled over the years, great players such as James Harden have worked their way through the ranks to build their ultimate profiles. A recent $100 million commitment to renovate Desert Financial Arena marked the beginning of a serious investment into the Sun Devils, while AD Graham Rossini has been steadfast in acknowledging that the resources were bound to improve.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Staff in Alignment

Perhaps the most important part of Bennett's statement is that his crew of assistant coaches is in lockstep with one another and desires the same challenge that he does. Rick Croy left his longtime post as head coach at Cal Baptist to become an assistant at ASU. David Patrick grew up in Australia and was one of the coaches who helped boost Saint Mary's standing among natives of the Land Down Under. Joe Rahon is a valuable member of the staff in his own right.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All things considered, Bennett's staff has a valuable blend of head coaching experience, player development, recruiting prowess, and in-game niftiness that will serve the Sun Devils well in the season to come.