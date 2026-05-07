Randy Bennett Remains Prepared To Take ASU to Next Level
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TEMPE -- The transition that the Arizona State Sun Devils made from Bobby Hurley to Randy Bennett as head coach of the men's basketball program wasn't one that had zero growing pains, as the 63-year-old head coach fought through a health scare in his first days with the program.
Now, Bennett is moving past the troubles that took place five-plus weeks ago, as he is ready to be formally introduced to boosters and media on Thursday morning.
Bennett joined the local "Burns and Gambo" radio show prior to the introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon, discussing his health and mindset in the role at the moment.
Bennett Believes in Upside of Arizona State Program
The native of Mesa, Ariz., stated that the health concerns are completely in the past and that he has no thoughts of retirement - the most eye-opening statement he made rested in his expressed optimism about what the Sun Devils can become in the years ahead.
"I think ASU is a good basketball job, and I've always thought that. Now you're in the Big 12, that's like the number one or two basketball conference in the country. I wanted that challenge, bottom line. I want to be part of that challenge. And my assistant coaching staff, they wanted the same thing."
While Arizona State's basketball history has been muddled over the years, great players such as James Harden have worked their way through the ranks to build their ultimate profiles. A recent $100 million commitment to renovate Desert Financial Arena marked the beginning of a serious investment into the Sun Devils, while AD Graham Rossini has been steadfast in acknowledging that the resources were bound to improve.
Arizona State's Staff in Alignment
Perhaps the most important part of Bennett's statement is that his crew of assistant coaches is in lockstep with one another and desires the same challenge that he does. Rick Croy left his longtime post as head coach at Cal Baptist to become an assistant at ASU. David Patrick grew up in Australia and was one of the coaches who helped boost Saint Mary's standing among natives of the Land Down Under. Joe Rahon is a valuable member of the staff in his own right.
All things considered, Bennett's staff has a valuable blend of head coaching experience, player development, recruiting prowess, and in-game niftiness that will serve the Sun Devils well in the season to come.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.