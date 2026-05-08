ASU Assistant Coaching Staff Ready To Elevate Program

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball leadership apparatus has seen wholesale changes over the last six weeks since Randy Bennett was tabbed as the head coach on March 23.

The staff joined Bennett in his introductory press conference on Thursday after the preceding weeks were filled with a health scare, roster building, and much more that added to the turbulence of the roughly eight weeks since Bobby Hurley didn't receive a contract extension.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The staff has remained effective, steadfast, and on the same page during the whole cycle; however, this sets the Sun Devils up nicely for the year ahead.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett Credits Staff for Role in First Weeks

The first-year head coach experienced a well-documented health scare on the first day of arriving on campus on an official basis, which prevented him from doing his duties from his office until April 6, the day before the transfer portal opened.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bennett credited a trio of the new assistants - Joe Rahon, Rick Croy , and David Patrick - with "carrying" him during those tribulations. Bennett went out of his way to praise all three individually, as they all seemingly went above and beyond to evaluate transfer portal targets and work to build the roster out prior to his full return to work.

This staff is as well-rounded, connected, professional, and experienced as any that has graced Arizona State in many years - they are in a position to leave a lasting impact in Tempe.

Patrick Is Key to Operations

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick has the ability to become the assistant coach who ties everything together , as the 50-year-old native of Australia boasts extensive ties to international markets, has head coaching experience himself, and is the one Bennett considers the best recruiter in the nation.

Patrick spoke to ASU on SI after Bennett's press conference, where he alluded to what drew him into taking the position with the Sun Devils, his connection with a recent addition to the program in point guard Joel Foxwell , and how he approaches judging fit/character with raw talent.

One thing that became clear when talking to Patrick is that he is truly an outgoing person - he will always give insightful answers and work with the media as needed. This observation is just a sign of how he connects with players so simply - Patrick might truly be the final piece Arizona State needed to make the leap in the Big 12.