Why ASU's Recruiting Efforts Ramping Up This Weekend

TEMPE -- Roster-building efforts for the 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball team are now well underway, as Randy Bennett is attempting to construct a roster that can continue to put a dent in the middle of a Big 12 conference that is as top-heavy as any in college basketball.

The first domino to fall in these efforts fell early Tuesday morning when the transfer portal officially opened. Three Sun Devils ( Massamba Diop , Santiago Trouet, Noah Meeusen) entered their names in the process, while Bennett and staff have also set up visits with several players of interest in the days ahead.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Recently Hosted Elite 2026 Recruit

Arizona State hosted G/F Josh Powell recently. Powell is a class of 2026 prospect who has seen a plethora of interest (Illinois, Texas A&M, Kansas, Michigan) come his way in recent months.

Powell has impressive strength relative to other players that are at the same stage, averaging north of seven rebounds per game as a senior while standing at 6'5".

INFO: 2026 four-star prospect Josh Powell recently completed visits to Pacific and Arizona State, he tells @madehoops .



Remains available during the current madness of the transfer portal. MM-HM should be all over the kid.



Averaged 14.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, & 2 APG this season; played… pic.twitter.com/XN6bBK2NaW — Recruits Zone (Blake Smith) (@recruitszone) April 9, 2026

Powell would seemingly be a strong fit for what Bennett will look to implement this season - it will be interesting to see if he joins JRob Croy as the second class of 2026 prospect to pledge to ASU.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Set To Host Elite Mountain West Transfer

Arizona State is hosting Boise State PF Andrew Meadow on a visit on Sunday, in what is potentially set to be Bennett's meeting with Trouet's replacement in the lineup.

Meadow is a bit undersized for the power forward position at 6'7", but is a skilled scorer and is a career 36% shooter from three-point range. He is also quite experienced, as the California native has played in 102 career games and started 68 of them.

Boise State junior Andrew Meadow has visits w/Arizona State (4/12) & Oregon (4/14) a source confirms to @247Sports. Averaged over 12 points & made 39% from 3 this year. Started 65 of last 67 games. Cal, Washington and Xavier among others involved. https://t.co/CR7fS1u7Hl pic.twitter.com/xDixBOIocz — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 9, 2026

Bennett Receiving Visit From Former Saint Mary's Standout

One of the players perceived to be of extreme interest to Bennett in the portal ( Dillan Shaw ) is slated to make a visit to Tempe over the weekend.

Shaw is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and produced at a high level in a set role for the Gaels in 2025-26 - including a career-best 20-point performance against Seattle in January. The wing is a versatile defender, more than a functional floor spacer, and would provide a jolt of athleticism to catalyze a roster looking to take the Sun Devils to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 campaign.