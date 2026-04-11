Why ASU's Recruiting Efforts Ramping Up This Weekend
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TEMPE -- Roster-building efforts for the 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball team are now well underway, as Randy Bennett is attempting to construct a roster that can continue to put a dent in the middle of a Big 12 conference that is as top-heavy as any in college basketball.
The first domino to fall in these efforts fell early Tuesday morning when the transfer portal officially opened. Three Sun Devils (Massamba Diop, Santiago Trouet, Noah Meeusen) entered their names in the process, while Bennett and staff have also set up visits with several players of interest in the days ahead.
Arizona State Recently Hosted Elite 2026 Recruit
Arizona State hosted G/F Josh Powell recently. Powell is a class of 2026 prospect who has seen a plethora of interest (Illinois, Texas A&M, Kansas, Michigan) come his way in recent months.
Powell has impressive strength relative to other players that are at the same stage, averaging north of seven rebounds per game as a senior while standing at 6'5".
Powell would seemingly be a strong fit for what Bennett will look to implement this season - it will be interesting to see if he joins JRob Croy as the second class of 2026 prospect to pledge to ASU.
Sun Devils Set To Host Elite Mountain West Transfer
Arizona State is hosting Boise State PF Andrew Meadow on a visit on Sunday, in what is potentially set to be Bennett's meeting with Trouet's replacement in the lineup.
Meadow is a bit undersized for the power forward position at 6'7", but is a skilled scorer and is a career 36% shooter from three-point range. He is also quite experienced, as the California native has played in 102 career games and started 68 of them.
Bennett Receiving Visit From Former Saint Mary's Standout
One of the players perceived to be of extreme interest to Bennett in the portal (Dillan Shaw) is slated to make a visit to Tempe over the weekend.
Shaw is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and produced at a high level in a set role for the Gaels in 2025-26 - including a career-best 20-point performance against Seattle in January. The wing is a versatile defender, more than a functional floor spacer, and would provide a jolt of athleticism to catalyze a roster looking to take the Sun Devils to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 campaign.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.