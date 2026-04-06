Why Arizona State Should Remain Atop Big 12 Projections

TEMPE -- Arizona State is just 15 months removed from taking part in the College Football Playoff by virtue of earning a Big 12 title to cap off the 2024 season, yet remain one of the more unheralded programs in the 16-team league.

The Sun Devils are projected to win just 6.5 games in 2026 per FanDuel Sportsbook, which continues to simply underline how undervalued the team is heading into the new campaign.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI makes three points below as to why they should absolutely be considered a contender in the Big 12.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Is Most Athletic, Deepest ASU Roster Under Dillingham

There's a major difference between practice and in-game, but game action isn't necessary to see that this is the most complete roster that Dillingham has had in his four seasons.

There are legitimate conversations surrounding who will be slotted where on the depth chart across positions, ranging from running back (six players competing), to cornerback (eight) - even the starting punter job is up for grabs.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A driving force behind this lies in the sheer explosiveness, strength, and other athletic traits built into this team from top to bottom. The wide receiver position is perhaps the most blatant example of the overall uptick in ability and athleticism, highlighting the excellent job Dillingham did in the transfer portal.

Offense/Defense Balance Is Key

Texas Tech is perhaps the one team in the Big 12 that is set to be more balanced between offense and defense this coming season - at least on paper.

While Arizona State's questions at quarterback leave room for the variance to be more expansive, the skill-position talent and growth the O-line has shown are undeniable.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) watches reps during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players such as Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, Kyson Brown, Jarmaine Mitchell, and AJ Ia inject the Arizona State offense with high-level talent, thereby raising its ceiling compared to last season.

The defense was deeper last season as well, despite several consequential losses at all three levels - Owen Long and Ashton Stamps are just a small handful of the contributors that will boost hope that this is Brian Ward's best unit yet.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Coaching Apparatus Growing

The increased salary pool for assistant coaches that came with Dillingham's amended contract has led to Ward transitioning into an exclusive DC role, allowing promotions for David Gibbs (safeties), Bryan Carrington (assistant head coach), and others, as well as the hiring of Demetrice Martin as cornerbacks coach.

One of the best staffs in the country continues to get built out to an even more expansive degree - the ability to employ more coaches to focus on a 100-plus player roster is absolutely crucial to carrying out Dillingham's vision to an even greater degree. There's also a fair chance that it results in more obtuse player development in the early stages of the season.