Why Arizona State's Top Coaching Targets Will, Won't Land Job

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program will have a new leader in the weeks ahead in anticipation for the opening of the 2026-27 regular season in November.

There are already several legitimate candidates that have been floated in the early stages of the process, but a small handful of top-tier options stand above the rest - with a case for and against why the top contenders will land the job below.

Feb 4, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) against the Oregon Ducks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This group is based on three of the top options in ASU on SI's coaching candidates list that was unveiled on Thursday.

Josh Schertz, Saint Louis

Why Schertz Will Land Job: Schertz is likely to be the most coveted candidate for power conference programs this cycle, so the competition might be fierce for his services.

Schertz is an elite program builder, resource manager, and in-game tactician - this has been demonstrated across two different mid-major programs that underwent a resurgence under his leadership. Schertz simply feels like the right man at the right time for an ASU program that is looking to build off of the jolt that Hurley provided for many years.

Feb 3, 2026; Davidson, North Carolina, USA; Saint Louis Billikens head coach Josh Schertz yells to his team during the second half against the Davidson Wildcats at McKillop Court at John M. Belk Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Why Schertz Will Not Land Job: As previously mentioned, Schertz might end up having his pick of job to fill. If Arizona State isn't of top interest to him, it would be unlikely that AD Graham Rossini would move in that direction. The athletic department might also simply prefer to hire someone with more familiarity with the region.

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

Why Bennett Will Land Job: Bennett makes almost too much sense at the surface. The 63 year old is a native of Mesa, is still highly passionate about the sport, and is among the best talent evaluators the sport has seen in this era.

Bennett also has the ability to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the other elite coaches in the league, and has proven to be able to win by building a myriad of different roster structures.

Feb 22, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Jordan Ross (2) and St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett celebrate after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Why Bennett Will Not Land Job: This might end up hinging on if Bennett is open to leaving Saint Mary's after 2.5 decades. There are reasons to leave at this point, but would Arizona State entice the veteran enough to make the move? The next weeks will answer these questions.

Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State

Why Calhoun Will Land Job: Calhoun being part of the Bob Huggins coaching tree, having revived a Youngstown State program that had been in purgatory, and coaching Utah State to 52 wins over two seasons. This would be a hire that makes a bit more sense than many other up-and-comers that will be pinned as candidates.

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun talks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Why Calhoun Will Not Land Job: Calhoun - much like Schertz - might have his pick of school to coach next. Arizona State may also simply opt to hire a coach that is perceived as a better fit.