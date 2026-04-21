Discussing Randy Bennett's First Home Run As ASU Head Coach
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TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the implications of Randy Bennett adding Portland transfer Joel Foxwell to the roster - particularly with the upcoming 2026-27 season in mind.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
Arizona State's 2026-27 Roster Shaping Up Nicely
At this stage, there are three Sun Devils from the 2025-26 team who have yet to enter the transfer portal - forward Andrija Grbovic, guard Bryce Ford, and G/F Vijay Wallace.
Foxwell joins three other players who have also pledged to play in Tempe in the upcoming season, as well as four-star recruit JRob Croy, which puts the roster at eight heading into the closure of the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Expect three or four more players to join the Sun Devils via the portal, including Saint Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas, who they still are in strong position to earn a pledge from. Even if the process is prolonged to build the full 15-man roster, the intent is clear: Arizona State has set its sights on winning at a high level in year one of the Bennett era.
While the roster will materialize on an even deeper level in the weeks ahead, Sun Devil faithful should remain patient in the midst of the process.
What Is Arizona State's Standing in Big 12?
The Big 12 is currently undergoing a bit of reshuffling, as Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Iowa State will all look significantly different in 2026-27. Cincinnati and Kansas State joined ASU as schools that made coaching changes - both are poised to take a step forward under well-qualified leaders.
Schools such as UCF, West Virginia, and Baylor are either looking to build on the positive momentum from last season or to break out of a slump, while Brigham Young is in a fascinating spot themselves.
This opens the door for Bennett to make a statement in his debut season in the role - there is a real opportunity to finish in the top half of the league, especially if he were successful in landing a marquee talent in Murauskas.
Ultimately, expect the Sun Devils to be very much in the mix to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season, and to serve as a major challenge to elite competition across the league.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.