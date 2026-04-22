ASU Adds Former 4-Star Recruit in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett is officially building an Arizona State basketball team that will be built to compete in his first year as head coach - that became even more apparent on Tuesday.

The first domino to fall on the day was signing a top-10 player in the transfer portal in former Saint Mary's PF Paulius Murauskas mid-afternoon, with a teammate of the elite transfer ultimately following later in the day.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) reacts after being charged with a foul against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman G/F Dillan Shaw officially committed to play for Bennett in Tempe after one season at St. Mary's.

Shaw put together an All-WCC Freshman Team season in 2025-26, which included frequent displays of being a quality three-point shooter and defender in the process. The Northridge, CA native was a top 100 recruit in the 2025 class and now serves as the third four-star portal prospect to pledge to play for Arizona State.

What Makes Shaw Great Pickup

Jun 23, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Heritage Christian player Dillan Shaw (1) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a cliche, but Shaw fits the "3-and-D" mold as well as anyone that Arizona State could have reasonably targeted.

Shaw's three-point marksmanship (14 games with at least two makes), prowess as a defender (1.5 blocks+steals per game last season), functionality as a rebounder/connector on offense, and textbook size are all areas that point towards the wing becoming a high-impact player in the Big 12.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Roster Building Momentum Reaches Fever Pitch

The Arizona State roster currently sits at nine after Shaw's commitment, with Vijay Wallace and Bryce Ford returning, along with six players who have come to Tempe via the portal. Incoming freshman JRob Croy is the ninth player on the roster for the upcoming campaign.

Former Saint Mary's guard Mikey Lewis is now of interest to the Sun Devils, as the former All-WCC First Team selection has taken other visits to this point, but there seems to be some correlation between Saint Mary's players and following Bennett to his new post.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

A major question surrounding the roster building at this point of the offseason rests at center, but the addition of Murauskas opens the door even wider for Massamba Diop to make a return, as the upcoming sophomore would have a chance to win big and develop with an infrastructure that can be trusted.

Ultimately, the addition of Shaw is another brick in the wall in an effort to raise the ceiling of the Arizona State program - both in the upcoming season and beyond.