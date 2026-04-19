Why Molly Miller Thinks ASU Is Ready for More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program had a revival season in 2025-26, going 24-11 and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Now, second-year head coach Molly Miller is back and as ambitious as ever to build off the foundation that was laid out in the opening campaign.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Read more about the excitement that Miller holds for the team to come below.

Miller Ready To Build Towards Upcoming Season

The head coach spoke to the media on Friday about being enthusiastic that she is now able to fully build out the roster on her terms - compared to last season, when filling out the roster as quickly as possible was the top priority.

"Yeah, last year I was like, 'Who wants to come play? Who wants to be a Sun Devil?' This year, we can be more focused on our needs. Like I said, it's really good having a core back, and when you have a core back, you can plug in what you need... We've been particular in the portal, and we've also been a school of choice, so that's been really nice... I'm really excited for Sun Devil Nation to see this next level of basketball...I just feel like it's really complete," Miller said.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's returning core includes All-Big 12 Third Team selection McKinna Brackens , Heloisa Carrera, Jyah LoVett, and Deb Davenport - while Miller was able to fill in gaps that weren't necessarily covered in year one in the role of leading the program.

The Sun Devils added 6'2" forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington - who averaged over 14 points and seven rebounds a game last season at Central Michigan - to create a three-headed monster alongside Brackens/Carrera.

Utah Utes forward Reese Ross (20) pressures Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jyah Lovett (4) at Desert Financial Arena on Feb. 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggest Moves

Perhaps the most crucial roster moves that Arizona State made have been at the guard positions. Former Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn brings a diverse skillset and 90 career starts to the table. Rashunda Jones is a steady table-setter who averaged double-figure scoring and a career-high 2.2 steals per game at the Big 12 level (Michigan State) in 2025-26.

Ella Ryan is a shooting guard with three seasons of eligibility remaining - with an emphasis on shooting. The former Quinnipiac standout shot 41.1% from three-point range in 2025-26 and will fill many gaps that the team had from behind the arc. Perhaps the most consequential addition is in 2026 MAC Player of the Year Madi Morson, who averaged north of 20 PPG for Central Michigan. Morson has two years of eligibility remaining and will almost certainly scale well to the Big 12.

Tennessee's Ruby Whitehorn (2) at Lady Vols basketball practice on September 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several months remain until the new season begins, but the intent is clear: the Sun Devils will maintain the same defensive intensity while also having a much higher ceiling on the offensive side of the ball, bolstered by a wide array of additions at all three levels of the roster.