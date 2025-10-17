ASU Eyes Opportunity as Texas Tech Backup QB Set to Start
TEMPE -- The 4-2 Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than 24 hours away from what has potential to be the most consequential game of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Sun Devils are looking to re-position themselves as a legitimate threat to return to the Big 12 title game following a humbling 42-10 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes last week - the last two days have been incredibly promising to the prospects of bouncing back, as quarterback Sam Leavitt has been listed as probable over the course of the last two player availability reports that have been released.
Texas Tech may not face the same fortune, as CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz has revealed that it is unlikely that starting quarterback Behren Morton will suit up to take the role of QB1 for the battle after exiting last week's game against Kansas.
"No. 7 Texas Tech is currently expected to start backup Will Hammond at QB tomorrow vs. Arizona State, sources tell me and @chris_hummer for @CBSSports
Starting QB Behren Morton didn’t practice all week due to an injury. Hammond was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit."
Hammond appears poised to make his first start of the season after stepping in for Morton against Utah - throwing three touchdowns in the process. The dual threat talent has high-end ability, but also might be susceptible to making costly mistakes as well.
ESPN's Pete Thamel did note that Morton will be available to play, but the redshirt freshman is set to presumably receive all of the snaps against a dynamic defense in a hostile environment in Tempe.
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward spoke on his philosophy surrounding an uncertain situation such as this one when asked by ASU on SI earlier this week.
Ward's Philosophy on Preparing for Multiple Quarterbacks
"I mean, it's, it's first, you know, his first offensive style, and you got to defend that. And you're looking at what is the offensive coordinators philosophy with certain personnel on the field. And then it's about the personnel, you know. I mean, and how can you mold you know what you're doing, system wise, to what they're doing. And it's all about strengths and weaknesses, trying to take away their strengths, make them, make their weaknesses win their game for them.
So, and that's what really any personnel group in any any position that you're trying to play. So, yeah, both those quarterbacks are incredibly talented. They got a great future ahead of him. With the with the younger kid, he's shown that he can play at a high level against good competition."
The seventh-ranked Red Raiders will be a challenge no matter who is taking snaps, but the Sun Devils will have a chance at a major upset come Saturday afternoon at 1 P.M. AZT
