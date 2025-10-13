Kenny Dillingham Discusses Texas Tech, Loss to Utah, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media in his weekly scheduled press conference on Monday following the 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes this past Saturday.
Below is a partial transcript of what Dillingham had to say on Monday.
On Outlook of Season Moving Forward
“No. I mean, I believe in who we are. I mean, we're a four and two football team. We're two and one in conference. I mean, I'm pretty happy with where we're at this time of the year. I know, you know, external people have their own opinions on where we should be and all that, but I have my own opinions as well, and I'm, I'm happy where we're at the situation and everything we wanted to accomplish.”
On Importance of Texas Tech Game
“It's just another game. Like I said last year, we started two and two in conference. So I think if you get focused on this game is this, and that game is that you're focused on the wrong stuff. Every game is the most important game, every time you play.
And some days they're going to get you, some days you're going to get them. But I think if you look too big, too much at the big picture, and not the singular focus on this is the game at hand. And I will say this is a phenomenal football team, absolutely phenomenal football team, and it's a it's a great challenge for us to play them.”
On Preparing for Texas Tech QB Will Hammond
“I mean, everything, he's really good. He's a really good young guy, you know, like they said, they have him on a two year deal, because they, you know, obviously the resources combined with they believe in Him. They knew that. You know, this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he, 100% is their future there. He's a phenomenal player. He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You can see him scramble and make plays with his legs. So he can really, he can really do it all. He's He's a heck of a heck of a player, and he's only getting better.”
On Injury Situation for ASU
“Yeah, I mean, Zyrus (Fiaseu) is going to be out for the year, season ending surgery. Unfortunately, you know, X (Xavion Alford) is, you know, significant is going to be out for a significant more time. Hopefully, we'll find a way to get him back at the end of the season, but he'll be out for a significant amount of time. Unfortunately, Ben Coleman is going to be out for the year, which is unfortunate… And you know, there's some other guys I don't want to comment on yet, just because it's Monday, so I don't quite have a strong of a grasp on that.
Now, those are the like the new guys are the guys that you know, kind of back and forth. So I'll have more of an update here, you know, tonight for me, Tuesday/Wednesday for y’all.”
