Sophomore Receiver Might be Arizona State's Next Development Success Story

TEMPE -- The revitalization of the Arizona State football program has come at a rapid pace since Kenny Dillingham took the reigns in November of 2022.

While it has been an effort that has been built through coaching staff hires, a defense heavily predicated on playmaking, and a rebuilt home field advantage, much of the success can also be attributed to the rise of numerous stars on the offensive side of the ball.

Cam Skattebo is now a rising star at the next level. Jordyn Tyson is bound to be selected high in the upcoming NFL draft. Sam Leavitt experienced much success during his time in Tempe.

Now, the Sun Devils are looking to move beyond and build off of the reputation that has been built up over the last three seasons, with the top-15 nationally ranked transfer portal class being the first step of the process.

Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are two of the more colossal names that have been added over the last month - but don't forget about sophomore Raiden Vines-Bright in the process.

Vines-Bright is a native of the Phoenix area and became a product of IMG Academy in Florida prior to committing to play for Washington as part of the 2025 class. The playmaker entered the transfer portal after a 238 yard true freshman season with the Huskies - opting to commit to ASU just a few days after the portal officially opened.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vines-Bright Figures to be Future Star

The resounding theme from the wide receiver room as a whole is one that position coach Hines Ward served as a driving force in either transferring to ASU or remaining in Tempe.

Vines-Bright is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of learning from under Ward, as the 6'1" wideout has all of the tools to succeed - including a 10.82 100 meter sprint time, which translates to his ability to create separation off of the line of scrimmage.

While Miller and Reed likely project as starters at the position in 2025, with Jalen Moss also serving as the lead slot, Vines-Bright arguably has the clearest path amongst underclassmen on the roster to be the next coveted NFL prospect.

The next several months will be dedicated towards continuing to ease in the oncoming players - including Vines-Bright - with spring practices set to begin at some point in March in preparation for fall camp, which is set to commence in late July.

