Sun Devils Offer 2026 3-Star Sierra Canyon Forward
Arizona State and head coach Bobby Hurley have yet to land a commit in the 2026 recruiting class, but it's not for a lack of effort on the recruiting trail.
So far this cycle, the Sun Devils have sent out offers to over 65 players, most recently, giving one to Brannon Martinsen, a three-star small forward from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.
What is Brannon Martinsen's Recruitment Status?
247Sports' composite rankings list Martinsen as the No. 58 small forward and No. 203 overall player in the 2026 class. ASU got in early on his recruitment, as they are only the 10th school to give him an offer.
While he's not being heavily targeted by many of the nation's top programs at the moment, some big-time schools have shown interest. USC, Illinois, and Creighton have all extended offers to the young small forward.
As of right now, Cal appears to be the team most interested, as the Golden Bears hosted Martinsen on an official visit on September 6. With not many schools actively pursuing him, Arizona State and Hurley have the potential to swoop in and make up a lot of ground.
What makes Martinsen an intriguing prospect is not only his talent or his 6'7" frame, but also the high school program he plays for.
Sierra Canyon has a long history of producing some high-level college basketball talent, with players like Marvin Bagley III, Ziaire Williams, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, and Bryce James all beginning their basketball careers there.
While it's hard to say right now whether or not Martinsen will end up having a collegiate career that comes close to comparing to Bagley III's at Duke, it's good for the Sun Devils to know that he's playing with a great coaching staff and against some of the best high school competition in the country.
There's a long way to go in Martinsen's recruitment, and depeding on how he plays at Sierra Canyon this year, there's a chance that he could explode and get a ton of offers from some of the elite programs in the country.
However, for now, he remains under-recruited, and with the Sun Devils offering him early on in the process, they have a chance to assert themselves as a real player to land him.
