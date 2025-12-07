Previewing Arizona State vs. Oklahoma Non-Conference Tilt

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) are continuing their non-conference trek on Saturday night against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

The Sun Devils are coming off a loss to USC in the Maui Invitational final, while Oklahoma defeated Wake Forest earlier this week.

Arizona State on SI previews the matchup to be below.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) sits on the bench before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hurley Shares Perspective of Oklahoma

Coach Bobby Hurley spoke on the challenges that Oklahoma presents - making a point of the perimeter attack centered around guard Nijel Pack.

"Experienced team, well-coached team. They run good sets on offense, particularly for pack, to get him shots. He's leading the country and made three point field goals, and he's been playing for a while, and he's really good the basketball player."

"And then they got Wague and Davis on front court that really crash and slash to the basket, Live Wire athletes to go after the ball. So they're really good at generating other possessions, offensive rebounds. I like Brown, their transfer guard from St Joe's. He's another good player that when he's played well, they played well."

Pack is in his sixth season of college basketball and has shot over 50% on three-point looks, while the remainder of the roster is gritty and predicated around out-rebounding opponents - creating second chance opportunities in the process.

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) goes for the net over USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the first half of the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Player to Watch: Massamba Diop

Diop has showcased NBA-level ability through the first eight games of the season - in terms of handle, three-point stroke, help defense, and post skills.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diop will have another major test against an Oklahoma frontcourt that is extremely physical - the freshman must rebound more effectively after averaging just over five boards a game thus far.

Diop's pick-and-roll game with Odum is also of intrigue, as the former has moved quite fluidly in those situations, although the volume hasn't been as high as one may have expected. Odum's three-point marksmanship is going to be a major factor in the contest as well, as the senior has shot over 44% on three-point looks this season.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Oklahoma is one of the best offenses that Arizona State has played this season, and Pack will be a marked challenge. However, the Arizona State balance and three-point attack offensively will prove to be enough to secure a win.

Arizona State-Oklahoma is set to tip off at 8 P.M. MST and is set to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) runs with the ball against Southern Utah Thunderbirds Elijah Duval (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .