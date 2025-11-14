3 Biggest Keys to Arizona State Defeating Gonzaga
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team has exceeded expectations two games into the 2025-26 season.
The team went into the campaign with tempered expectations after a letdown season the year before, but has won each of its games convincingly.
Unfortunately, the Sun Devils have yet to face an opponent as stout as the 19th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are making the trip to Tempe tonight to fulfill a home-and-home series that began in Spokane last November.
Arizona State on SI breaks down three avenues the Sun Devils need to take to secure an upset win over a powerhouse program below.
3. Breakout Game From Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams had his breakout season in 2024-25 - averaging 16.1 PPG and shooting 39.5% from three-point range for Cal-State Northridge.
The dynamic forward is still working his way back from an injury that was suffered in the offseason, and that has been apparent over the duo of season-opening games.
Friday night is an opportunity for the sharpshooter and versatile defender to have his breakout game for the Sun Devils, as he has the potential to receive an ample amount of catch-and-shoot opportunities against a defense that may shift its focus elsewhere.
2. Increase Three-Point Volume
The Sun Devils average 23.5 three-point attempts per game so far - a development Hurley has seemingly been pleased with.
However, they should increase the volume in this game.
Adams, Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson are more than capable three-point shooters on a game-to-game basis - all four need to be at the top of their games to overwhelm a high-octane Bulldog offense.
The Sun Devils have a good chance to secure victory if they are able to generate roughly 30 three-point attempts and if 12+ are knocked down.
1. Match Gonzaga's Frontcourt Physicality
Gonzaga's duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff is going to be a test for any team that matches up with them.
Ike and Huff are both incredibly strong. They are efficient as scorers. They rebound well. They are as fundamentally sound as any front-court duo in college basketball.
A potential solution that Hurley can reach is opting to start F Allen Mukeba, who is an incredibly solidly built 6'8" playmaker that has been a force as both an inside scorer and as a rim protector thus far. A Mukeba/Diop combination down low has potential to test Gonzaga in ways they haven't been thus far - even against Creighton.
