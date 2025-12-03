What Arizona State Flipping Elite Recruit Means for Program

TEMPE -- There's little doubt that the Arizona State football program has been remade over the last three years - ever since Kenny Dillingham was named as the 26th head coach in program history on November 27, 2022.

The 2023 team had a rough campaign, but the trajectory has continued to improve to the point of the program contending for a Big 12 title in consecutive seasons.

This has extended into the recruiting trail, as it seems as if Dillingham and staff are attracting higher profile prospects on a more regular basis as the seasons pass - this was no different on Tuesday morning.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Jarmaine Mitchell - a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle - flipped his official commitment from the University of Georgia to Arizona State after being committed to the Bulldogs since October.

Mitchell is rated as the top JUCO (junior college) recruit in the entire nation, which is undeniably a major deal for a program that was considered to be in limbo just three years ago.

What Addition Means for Arizona State Moving Forward

Our own Max Dorsey highlighted just how far the program has come in a relatively short period of time under Dillingham when breaking the news.

"The visit proved successful, as just two days later, Mitchell became the 19th member of the Sun Devils' 2026 class. Being able to compete head-to-head against Georgia for a prospect highlights how Dillingham has transformed Tempe into a destination for top talent in his three seasons as Arizona State's head coach."

The two-year period of success, high rate of player retention, and near-unanimous praise of the coaching staff are undeniable factors for prospective recruits when choosing to play in Tempe. It certainly can't hurt that OL coach Saga Tuietele aided in developing RT Max Iheanachor into a legitimate NFL prospect ahead of the 2026 draft.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive line coach Saga Tuitele against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mitchell Fills Major Need

The four-star transfer is one of the first examples of a premier talent committing to play for a 2026 Arizona State team that will see numerous players depart due to running out of eligibility or departing to the NFL.

In this case, the Sun Devils are set to lose both offensive lineman (Iheanachor and Josh Atkins) - Mitchell is sure to slot in naturally as a starting player. The offensive line was somewhat maligned by the fanbase at points of the 2025 season, so there is hope that the elite recruit will add stability to one of the most vital positions on the field - either on the left or right side.

Metayer Chamon, TE, (7) walks with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

