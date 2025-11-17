3 Winners From Arizona State's Win Over West Virginia
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is officially winding down, as game 11 of 12 is set to be played this coming Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes.
This will mark the second meeting between Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders, while also potentially having Big 12 title picture implications that weren't around when the two teams squared off as Pac-12 foes in 2023.
Before moving ahead to the matchup, Arizona State on SI reflects on the 25-23 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers - specifically naming three major winners from the narrow triumph.
3. Jeff Sims' First Home Start is Success
The senior quarterback was exceptional in the pocket in his first start in front of fans in Tempe.
Sims threw for 207 yards - spreading the ball out between numerous targets in the process, while also throwing three touchdowns and adding 81 yards via the ground.
The signal caller spoke about how much it meant to get an opportunity to play in front of the Sun Devil faithful - and he executed his role to near perfection once again.
2. Arizona State's Big 12 Title Hopes
The excellent play from Sims has played into the conference title hopes, still being alive for Arizona State.
Yes, the Sun Devils need results outside of their control to go their way. They also should be commended for even being in the position to repeat as league champs through all the adversity.
It cannot be hammered down enough - the turn this season has taken is a direct result of what Kenny Dillingham has ushered into Tempe. The Sun Devils are here to stay as a force to be reckoned with every year.
1. Jack Nudo's Astute Observation
The interim special teams coordinator received complete credit from Dillingham for the decision to fake an extra point and convert a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 15-3.
Nudo came to Dillingham with an observation about West Virginia's point after formation - noting that he told him to try the fake the kick after the second touchdown was scored in the second quarter.
West Virginia and Arizona State's strategies shifted substantially after that development, as it gifted Dillingham an advantage at virtually every turn after the play - it can be argued that it was the single most crucial play on the road to victory. This is also an extension of a culture that encourages collaboration, open-mindedness, and ingenuity.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!