Top JUCO EDGE Prospect Details His Arizona State Offer
Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have been active on the 2026 recruiting trail in recent weeks. While the program is still looking to add a few more high school prospects to the class, the Sun Devils have also been pursuing some of the top junior college (JUCO) recruits in the country.
Arizona State's latest JUCO offer was to Jalen Anderson, a three-star EDGE prospect from Pearl River Community College. Anderson recently spoke with Arizona State On SI to detail his offer from the Sun Devils.
What did Anderson Say About His Arizona State Offer?
Arizona State offered Anderson on November 6. He holds a total of 35 Division I offers and has established himself as one of the top JUCO talents in the entire country. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 1 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 2 JUCO recruit from Louisiana.
Anderson told Arizona State On SI that it's a blessing to receive an offer from the Sun Devils and that he's been a fan of the program for a while. He added that he had already spoken with some members of Arizona State's coaching staff about how the team would utilize his skill set leading up to the offer.
- "It’s more than a blessing," Anderson said. "I’ve been a fan of them for a couple years now, since I started really, really getting into watching CFB. And leading up to the offer, I’d talked to a couple of the guys there about them getting over here and how I fit the scheme, can come in and be a game changer right away. It just finally officially happened today."
Anderson's recruitment has surged in the last few weeks, garnering over 20 offers since the start of October. He explained that he feels grateful to have the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level, and that it's not something he imagined being possible when he committed to Pearl River Community College out of high school.
- "Honestly, it’s been more than I could imagine," Anderson said. "I came from almost no offers in high school, PRCC [Pearl River Community College] being my best opportunity in my opinion. But it’s a privilege. Kids dream and pray for this just for the cards to align and for it to be in Gods will and I’ve been blessed enough for it to happen."
In terms of what he's looking for in a school, Anderson told Arizona State On SI that he wants to have a strong relationship with his coach, for the stadium to have a good atmosphere, and for him to fit into the defensive scheme. He noted that everything else that a school can offer is just a bonus.
- "The main things I’m looking for are a good relationship with my coach, atmosphere, scheme fit, and obviously, little things are just the cherries on top," Anderson said.
Anderson also explained that he hasn't scheduled a visit to Tempe quite yet, but didn’t rule out the possibility of it happening either.
- We’re still working out travel details and all of those things right now," Anderson told Arizona State On SI.
Anderson would be an elite addition to Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class, and given his experience at the JUCO level, he would likely be a player who makes an immediate impact for the Sun Devils' defense.
There's still a decent way to go before he makes his decision, and Dillingham and Arizona State will have to compete with some of the country's top programs to land him. Still, the Sun Devils appear to have made a solid impression on the JUCO EDGE prospect so far.
