Top Most Significant Losses for Arizona State in Week 4
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to go into its 2025 Big 12 opener short-handed - that hasn't been a secret since Wednesday.
The Sun Devils either could or will be missing three key players this week, while fellow key players Zac Swanson and Zyrus Fiaseu face more positive outlooks.
Arizona State on SI ranks the three players that are either questionable or out by how much the absence will impact the team.
3. Montana Warren
Warren is an uncomfortable loss if he is unable to go, but the Sun Devils certainly feel comfortable with rolling Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove in a starting role - at least in a pinch.
Breedlove broke up two passes last week and looked the part of a player that is more productive with a better situation in place surrounding the senior.
Jack Bal is also a worthy mention, as the sophomore is set to be able to hold up at the safety spot if more roster shuffling is needed.
2. Jalen Moss
Moss's absence has negatively impacted the Arizona State offense more than anticipated.
Moss is clearly the best option out of the slot - mastering the ability to break zone coverage, secure 50-50 passes, and win in yard after catch scenarios.
While Chamon Metayer is phenomenal in chain-moving scenarios, he isn't typically known as a YAC player, while receivers such as Jaren Hamilton and Malik McClain have yet to break out either.
Moss will be gladly welcomed back next week against TCU.
1. Xavion Alford
Alford is quite possibly the third best player on the roster behind Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.
The star safety also profiled as the most natural linear matchup for Baylor's dynamic TE in Michael Trigg, while Adrian "Boogie" Wilson is more than ready to step into a larger role, Alford's overall experience is invaluable.
The biggest blow in the Alford injury saga is that he is set to miss weeks, not just a pair of games - at least according to head coach Kenny Dillingham.
In the meantime, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Wilson and the incredibly talented array of cornerbacks will be tasked with covering some of the best skill position players in the Big 12.
