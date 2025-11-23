Tracking Big 12 Results That Directly Affect Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils remained in contention to appear in the Big 12 title game with a 42-17 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils have a chance to remain in contention with a victory over Arizona on November 28, but they didn't necessarily see the results that they needed to on Saturday in aid of their hopes.
Arizona State on SI briefly touches upon the key results that occurred within the Big 12 on Saturday - with potential implications related to the Sun Devils added in as well.
Baylor 17, Arizona 41
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson had an extremely rough day - including throwing a pair of second-half interceptions that resulted in the game getting out of hand.
Now, Arizona heads into the Friday game against the Sun Devils with an 8-3 record - and the potential opportunity to play a major spoiler in a comeback season under head coach Brent Brennan.
Kansas State 47, Utah 51
Kansas State blew what would have been a massive development for the Sun Devils.
Kansas State ran for nearly 500 yards and took a lead of 47-35 in the fourth quarter, but time was not on their side. Devon Dampier showed up in a major way in the final minutes of the game, and Kyle Whittingham's Big 12 title ambitions remain alive.
As for Kansas State, they must win next week to become bowl eligible.
TCU 17, Houston 14
One would be inclined to believe that a Houston loss would have benefitted the Sun Devils - but it does not.
Arizona State would have advanced to the Big 12 title game in the scenario that a four-way tie between them, Houston, Utah, and BYU. Now, the Sun Devils need two separate things to go their way to reach Arlington.
Houston QB Conner Weigman had a rough performance and Houston missed a field goal that would have tied the game late in the battle.
BYU 26, Cincinnati 14
Bear Bachmeier and RB L.J. Martin came through with clutch runs on a consistent basis to secure a major victory over Cincinnati.
The Bearcats struggled in the red zone and missed three field goals as well - ultimately playing into BYU's hands.
Now, the Sun Devils need the UCF Knights to pull off a stunning upset over BYU next week to have an opportunity to return to the Big 12 title game on the first Saturday of December.
