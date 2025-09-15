The ASU Star Who is Living Up to Expectations
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson is one of the best players in recent memory to suit up for the Arizona State football program, as he is one of the best players in college football as well.
He totaled 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games as a sophomore in 2024 in tandem with star QB Sam Leavitt - he is set to eclipse those numbers this season if he remains healthy.
Tyson began 2025 in even better form - hauling in 24 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns in non-conference play. There are certain matchups that create favorable grounds for the Texas native to continue his sheer dominance, including this coming Saturday against Baylor.
An analysis of Tyson's profile as a player from On SI's Daniel Flick earlier in the offseason perfectly encapsulates who the former is.
More below:
- "Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
- "He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically."
The simple truth is that Tyson is typically too diverse a playmaker to contain consistently. He is a twitchy athlete, a supremely strong route runner, a more than willing blocker, and is consistently able to win in short/medium/long game for good measure.
The major question surrounding the Sun Devil offense outside of Tyson is the need for supporting cast receivers to step up. Senior Malik McClain has had moments, while Jaren Hamilton has come just short of game-changing plays, and Jalen Moss has missed two consecutive games.
The moral of the story? Tyson is one of the best players in college football. Kenny Dillingham must find ways to get him the ball consistently, and the receiving core must step up as the season progresses.
