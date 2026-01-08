Updating Arizona State's Cornerback Room Heading Into Spring Ball

TEMPE -- Changes will be abound from within the Arizona State roster from 2025 to 2026 - as the veteran-laden roster that was in place last season is now largely set to depart from the program.

One of the positions that has been hit the hardest is the cornerback spot, where junior Keith Abney II is NFL bound, and fellow starter Javan Robinson officially transferred to Wisconsin this week. Sun Bowl standout Tony Louis-Nkuba is also in the transfer portal to cap off a fair amount of turnover from within the group.

Arizona State on SI discusses the four major players at the CB spot moving into the 2026 season as of Thursday.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage is set to be a redshirt sophomore in his third year with the program in 2026. The talented corner originally hails out of Texas.

The three-star recruit has been a favorite of the coaching staff over the last two seasons - finally getting a consistent opportunity to receive playing time behind Abney and Robinson last season.

The redshirt freshman quietly graded out as one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the Big 12 per various metric-based sites, but saw his season end due to an injury suffered against West Virginia on November 15.

Fully expect for Bimage to be in-line for a feature role as a boundary CB in 2026.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joseph Smith

Smith was the first defensive player to commit to Arizona State's 2025 class.

The Houston native appeared in the season-ending 42-39 loss to Duke on December 31 after previously playing sparingly. He has many fans from within the program and is setting up to have a role in 2026, although he will have to continue to fight for an increased role during the offseason.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Joseph Smith (22) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caleb Chester

Chester decided to transfer to Arizona State this week after spending his first season at the University of Texas.

Chester played sparingly in his first season with the Longhorns - eventually redshirting. Expect him to be another high-upside play in the secondary.

Ashton Stamps

Stamps is an incredibly talented CB that spent three seasons at Louisiana State - starting during the 2023 and 24 seasons before being relegated to backup status in 2025.

Stamps was top-three in the SEC in 2024 with 12 pass breakups and is slated to compete to be a starting outside corner.

Expect Montana Warren to potentially play boundary corner as well, although he appears to be a more natural starter at the slot corner spot.

Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) tries to elude LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

