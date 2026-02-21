Prominent Analyst Gets Honest on ASU Draft Prospects

Daniel Jeremiah has made a name for himself for being one of the biggest names in NFL Draft cirlces and for a great reason. Jeremiah has great knowledge and expertise and is great at translating that into content that anyoune can understand and digest. As a former NFL Scout, Jeremiah knows what he is talking about, and in a recent interview with Jordan Hamm, who writes for Sports 360 AZ, what did Jeremiah have to say about ASU's recent prospects?

Jordyn Tyson

When it came to ASU's star receiver, Jordyn Tyson, Jeremiah was beaming with positive energy. While he did say that th eunjuires are something to be concered about, as a player Jeremiah said that "the tape is outstanding" and "That he is super dynamic and explosive, there's plays where he just floats in the air". Tyson getting rave reviews by draft experts is nothing new, however the way that Jeremiah talked about Tyson, especially about his ability to float in the air is a perfect way to sum up how athletically gifted he is.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is also just a positive to have one of the biggest NFL Draft pundits talk so highly about a Sun Devil. It just goes to show how solidified and special of a player Tyson truly is. It is something that fans should not take for granted, as the hype Tyson has is something that not every college football program gets to experience.

Max Iheanachor

For ASU's tackle, Max Iheancachor Jeremiah said that "He played really really well at the Senior Bowl" as well as that he interviewed very well with teams at the Senior Bowl and that "his stock is definitely on the rise". What really stood out when Jeremiah was talking about Iheanachor is how impressed he is with Iheanachor. From his backstory to developing, Jeremiah was proud of how quickly Iheanachor has developed as a player. This bolds very well for Iheanachor's draft stock, as teams love players how develop very well and quickly.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

When it came to ASU's cornerback, Jeremiah said that he was a "really really good player and that I don't know if he has anything to really prove there". Jeremiah also mentioned a lot of the great attributes that Keith Abney II has such as his eyes and quickness. It often feels like at times that Abney II has gone a bit udner the radar in this years class. While yes, this is a great corner class with players such as LSU's Mansoor Delane, or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, it often feels like that Abney II gets lost in the mix, so it was very nice to see Jeremiah be so positive on him.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

For Elliott, Jeremiah was very positive and high on Elliott's pass rushing ability "He did a really good job as a rusher, he got seven sacks". He also added that Elliott has great coverage ability as well. Elliott's abiltiy to do both makes him such an interesting and dynamic player.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, it was very great to see someone with Jeremiah's track record and knowledge be so high on ASU's team. It really goes to show how great of a program that ASU is building and that the draft should be a big win for the unit.