Wade Helton is Potential X-Factor for Sun Devils Moving Forward
TEMPE -- Much of the talk surrounding Arizona State's 2025 team in recent weeks has been predicated on the potential concerns when it comes to red zone offense.
Numerous people within the program - including QB Sam Leavitt - have been open about the belief that the Sun Devil offense should be scoring more points than the final results have yielded.
One of the most glaring issues when it comes to the lack of touchdown-scoring in the red area has been the higher volume of penalties at inopportune times, which could very well be traced back to entering the 2025 season with a new arrangement on the offensive line.
Ben Coleman was moved to center during the offseason to replace the graduated Leif Fautanu - while Texas State transfer Jimeto Obigbo became the left guard.
There was a question as to whether this new 'best five' that Kenny Dillingham had frequently discussed would actually match what the initial plan was - as Iowa State transfer Wade Helton was taking first-team snaps at center in the closing weeks of fall camp.
Ultimately Coleman has slotted in at center in every single Arizona State game this season, but there is potential that Helton is eagerly waiting in the wings - even in potential mop-up duties - something that OC Marcus Arroyo praised him for in Wednesday's media availability.
Arroyo's Take on Helton
- “He's so eager to play. It's such a it's such it's really the really nice to see a guy come off the bench and he got fired up. He's been that year all year to get in there. He's got a lot background on the position as a young guy, I just say his whole last week and this week together, having him in there, slam the ball has been awesome because he's just been excited to be in there."
- "He likes to play football. And anybody in the trenches who likes to play football that much and not get recognized. It's always awesome.”
There's a very real possibility that the center factors into a future Arizona State game in 2025, especially since Dillingham had previously stated that he has explored the possibility of using both the aforementioned Helton and Jalen Klemm in a rotational basis under the premise of taking physical stress off of the typical starting five group - as all of them have played upwards of 65 snaps a night to this point.
Expect Helton to potentially be a sneaky contributor to the Sun Devil offense over the remainder of the 2025 campaign - and even beyond this season.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!