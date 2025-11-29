What Arizona State’s 7-0 Start Really Shows
TEMPE -- Arizona State athletics are going through an incredibly successful period of time, as the football program appears to be a yearly fixture in the Big 12 title conversation, while the men's basketball team appears to be exceeding expectations early on in the season.
Lost in the fray has been the women's basketball team, who have quietly started the season 7-0 - the undefeated start to the season was extended with a 59-41 win over Little Rock on Friday.
Arizona State on SI explores the three major takeaways from the early string of triumphs in 2025-26 below.
Offense Remains Work in Progress, But Promise is There
The Sun Devils have had three amazing offensive showings, three suboptimal performances, and one that was great in the second half of action.
McKinna Brackens, Gabby Elliott, Marley Washenitz, and Heloisa Carrera all average double-digit scoring figures - but it feels as if none of them excel at the same time.
Freshman Amaya Williams has shown incredible promise early in her career as well, while Last-Tear Poa has been a solid distributor since returning from a hand injury.
Molly Miller's Culture Taking Over
The mindset that had won Miller at nearly 300 wins in only 10 seasons as a head coach has fully shown in year one in Tempe.
The gritty, team-centric, defensive approach has resulted in the Sun Devils winning games in many different ways, which lends optimism that this team has the ability to win a lot of games from now until March. There appears to be a consensus buy-in from the roster as well - this plays into the final observation.
ASU Will Compete in Big 12
The Big 12 is currently home to five ranked teams - TCU, Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State. Kansas, Texas Tech, and others appear to be competitive as well, but the Sun Devils appear to be well-positioned to secure enough wins in the league to be within striking distance of an NCAA tournament berth.
Arizona State is very unlikely to win the Big 12 this season, but that isn't the goal. The goal is for rising stars such as Brackens to rise to the occasion in high-stakes games, for Miller's culture to continue to shine through, and for the program to set the tone for the future.
The Sun Devils are set to be at home for the next three games before hitting the road for a challenging three-game road trip to close out non-conference play.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in Week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!