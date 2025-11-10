What to Expect From Kenny Dillingham's Upcoming Press Conference
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what to expect from football head coach Kenny Dillingham's weekly presser later today.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from Dillingham's press conference last Monday.
On Changing Landscape of College Football
"Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day running the quarterback, you look at Utah right now and the triple option premise that they have, winning a lot of games, scoring all points. You look at Vanderbilt right now, with that style of play. You know Houston, when they beat us. I mean, I think it was 20 or 19 quarterback runs. There's so many different ways to win in college football.
I think you got to figure out your own team and where you fit in that you know what personnel you can get around the quarterback and derive the best plan. But there's so many different ways you know, to win in their strengths and weaknesses, to every choice that you make, to every decision you make. So I think, yeah, there's a lot of ways to win. I think in this era, people kind of get to pick and choose their own route a little bit more."
On Injury Status of Key Players vs West Virginia
“I think Prince Dorbah has a really good shot. I think Tate Romney has a really good shot to return on those two games. You know, we're still, you know, X (Alford) is working his butt off to try to get back, whether that's West Virginia, you know, he's doing everything he can to get back. JT (Jordyn Tyson) is doing everything he can to get back. His timeline is probably more Colorado, you know, from, you know, where his injury was, you know, it's probably tending more to have a chance at that one, but he's doing everything he can to get back..."
On Conversations About Future With Sam Leavitt
“He’s got to get surgery. He's got to take care of himself. I'll probably give him a couple weeks. And, you know, let him get through this. We're not in a rush. No, I want him to make the best decision for him in terms of whether you need to go pro or not. And you know what him and his team believe are the best decision for him? You know, that's why I do this. So, you know, give them some time to get healthy and get surgery done with and get back around the team and and get his head, you know, back in a good direction of progress…”
On C.J. Fite
“Yeah, he's so much more confident like he speaks. When CJ got here, he didn't speak. He just worked out, put up 550 go out about his way. Now he leads, he speaks, he jokes around, he goes to events in the community. He's really comfortable here, and it's really cool to see a kid that, like, was shy, you know, was from, you know, east Texas, and now he's in a big city, and now he's comfortable here and embracing it, and he's one of the leaders of our football team. He's really grown up as a person here, and I think that's really cool to see him do that. I mean, he gets fiery on the field…”
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!