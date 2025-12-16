TEMPE -- Arizona State is likely going to have to be in the market for a transfer portal quarterback as soon as Sam Leavitt enters the transfer portal on Jan. 2, as expected.

Kenny Dillingham is no stranger to having to rebuild a roster, particularly at the quarterback position. The program is well-positioned to capitalize on the success that third-year coach Kenny Dillingham has had in developing players over the years at the spot.

Arizona State on SI examines the viability of landing four big-name quarterbacks that are likely to enter the portal alongside Leavitt in the weeks to come.

DJ Lagway

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway just announced his intention to enter the portal on Monday.

The former five-star recruit has struggled at times over the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Florida, throwing just 28 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.

The struggles might give programs some pause, but multiple individuals associated with Florida have given glowing endorsements of his work ethic, and who better to learn from than Dillingham?

Brendan Sorsby

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The two-year starter from Big 12 rival Cincinnati announced his intention to enter the portal on Monday as well, while also gauging his NFL draft stock.

Sorsby finished inside the top 10 in QBR this season, becoming one of the most dynamic dual-threat players in the process of the 2025 season.

The upcoming senior will surely be one of the most sought-after players in the portal despite late-season struggles. Will Arizona State come calling, despite rumors that he is Texas Tech-bound?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the Third quarter of the College Football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Raiola was briefly courted by Arizona State during the 2024 recruiting cycle, as the five-star recruit attended Chandler High School before transferring.

Now, it appears as if the two-time starter at Nebraska will be plotting his exit. Is Arizona State a legitimate option?

There will surely be no shortage of suitors for the 2027 NFL prospect, so it seems unlikely that this would come to fruition, but don't count Dillingham out of any process.

Aiden Chiles

Michigan State's Aiden Chiles communicates with teammates before the snap against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham has the potential to go down the road of taking on another Michigan State reclamation project after previously taking on Leavitt just two years ago.

Chiles is talented beyond a shadow of doubt, but has concerns as far as feel for the game and other on-field performance issues.

Chiles very well could be a worthy investment, if the program so decides to go that route.

