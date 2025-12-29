Why Arizona State’s 2026 Running Back Competition Is Intriguing

TEMPE -- The 2025 season is officially winding down for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program - with the closure coming in the form of a Sun Bowl rematch against Duke in follow-up to a 36-31 victory in the 2014 rendition of the game.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the team heading into the contest is the running back position, as junior Raleek Brown already declared for the NFL draft, while fellow junior Kyson Brown will not play due to recovery from an early-season injury.

This leaves much in the air as far as who will receive reps - and how the distribution of touches will look, but this has the potential to be a blessing in disguise for position coach Shaun Aguano.

Running Back Room is Diverse

Aguano's backfield isn't only a talented one, but is diverse as far as skillsets are concerned as well.

Freshman Demarius "Man Man" Robinson ran for over 5,000 yards and 63 touchdowns during his high school career in Oklahoma - the talented back has flashed during practices while receiving a limited workload in 2025.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kanye Udoh is likely to see action in this contest as well after receiving less run than expected during the regular season. Conventional wisdom would lead one to believe that Udoh will show growth in a second season within the confines of Marcus Arroyo's offense. Redshirt freshman Jason Brown Jr. is a former four-star recruit who has largely served as a special teamer, but will receive run as well.

The combination of downhill running, explosiveness, receiving ability, and blocking that this room has collectively flashed is promising for the Sun Devils moving forward.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) during practice in Tempe on Sept. 10, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Future is Bright With Incoming Freshman

Another wrinkle is getting thrown into the Arizona State roster in the coming months, as incoming freshman Cardae Mack began suiting up with the team in the final practices in Tempe, leading up to the trip to El Paso.

Mack is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, playing quarterback for much of his career. He will be moving to running back for his collegiate career, and he has a skillset that absolutely thrills Arroyo - the OC couldn't have been more pronounced about his excitement about the back joining his offense.

Mack will not be able to play in Wednesday's contest, but he very well can work his way into being the running back of the future under Aguano's leadership.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .