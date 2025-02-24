Three Storylines to Watch Ahead of Hogs' Spring Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has undergone another offseason of player transactions where he replaces roughly half his roster with new faces.
It's been a quiet offseason for the most part as Pittman dealt with hip surgery, transfer portal period, national signing day and bowl game prep all while in recovery.
Drama was light outside of a few key departures to Ole Miss again, but storylines still abound moving into spring ball in just over two weeks.
Defensive Line Depth
Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams added a quartet of defensive linemen from the high school ranks during both signing periods, but most will redshirt and develop this fall.
There are a couple who stand out in Reginald Vaughn and Kevin Oatis, both from Mississippi, who can contribute right away.
A pair of 2024 signees, Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson, were both highly recruited out of high school and had options to go anywhere nationally, but chose to be Razorbacks.
Collins will be a fan favorite as a home state product who played primarily special teams, but will have every opportunity to insert himself into the rotation this spring.
Transfer portal additions Justus Boone (Florida), Ken Talley (Michigan State) come in with chance to prove themselves after having setbacks at previous stops.
David Oke (Abilene Christian) was recruited by mostly smaller FBS programs out of high school and took that route. He blossomed into a key contributor as a standout in the Southland Conferene.
Oke was productive as a junior last season finishing with 63 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, in addition to six quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and blocked field goal.
He chose Arkansas over offers from Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Houston, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tulane and Virginia.
Adams will have his work cut out for him this spring trying to replace stars Landon Jackson (NFL Draft), Nico Davillier (transfer portal) and Eric Gregory (NFL Draft).
He joins a solid nucleus in Cam Ball, Ian Geffrard, and Quincy Rhodes, but the Hogs will need more who emerge to have a room capable of competing in the SEC.
Progression of QB1
There were good times and bad times last season during Taylen Green's transition from Mountain West to SEC ball. He made tremendous strides as a passer throwing for a career-high 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
He tacked on an additional high of 602 yards on the ground and eight scores. Green had his faults last year in decision making, including holding onto the ball for extended periods in the pocket which led to huge losses from sacks.
Fumbles were a key issue as he put the ball on the ground 12 times, losing five. That number impacted many games Arkansas had a chance to win including a huge lead at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M in Arlington and at Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry.
Should Green opt to take care of the ball, the Razorbacks will go as far as he takes them against one of the toughest schedules in the country.
His development as a fifth-year senior should have already started, but he'll also need to build relationships with new receivers in the passing game from the transfer portal.
Suspect RB Room
Pittman's find in Ja'Quinden Jackson last offseason was likely his best addition of the transfer portal from a production standpoint.
The former Utah and Texas standout rushed for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games last season, missing three due to a lingering ankle issue from his time out west.
There's worry from the outside with Mike Washington sliding over from New Mexico State as a bruiser tailback and capable pass blocker.
He rushed for 713 yards on 156 carries and 8 touchdowns last season and was initially committed to Utah before flipping to Arkansas.
Lack of depth in the backfield was a real possibility until AJ Green decided to return as a walk-on after his time at Oklahoma State was cut short due to an Achilles injury.
The fifth-year had track speed prior to his injury so it will be interesting to see how him being 100% healthy plays into his role on offense.
The Razorbacks also bring back Braylen Russell, Rodney Hill, Tyrell Reed and add freshman Cam Settles.
This group should have big battles throughout spring and summer with a wide open competition for every role in the backfield.