Did Georgia Really Expose Razorbacks or Were Bulldogs Just That Good?

Dave Van Horn has managed enough baseball to know the difference between a team that beat you and a team that exposed you.

After Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium, he's probably still sorting out which one Georgia was.

Maybe both.

The final score was 26-14. Georgia. In a baseball game. At Arkansas's home field. The most runs any visiting team has ever put up in Fayetteville. The most runs the Razorbacks have ever allowed at home.

It's the kind of number that sits heavy when you're driving home Saturday night trying to make sense of a sport you've coached for decades.

"That was one in a thousand there," Van Horn said. "I haven't been a part of too many like that either way, on the good side or the bad side now."

One in a thousand. That's a coach saying what happened Saturday may not mean what you think it means. That's also a coach who knows better than to pretend it meant nothing at all.

Defense Wasn't Ready for This Moment

Here's where it gets uncomfortable for Arkansas fans who'd rather chalk Saturday up to a freakish afternoon and move on. The Razorbacks committed six errors. Six.

Those errors produced six unearned runs against the nation's most dangerous lineup. You can't park that in the wind-swept weather column and call it even.

"I'm just disappointed with defensively how we played," Van Horn said.

Short. Direct. No hedging. Van Horn didn't blame the conditions, didn't bring up the north wind that was gusting out to center field all afternoon, didn't look for anything to soften that particular truth.

His team had a defensive breakdown on a day when the margin for error against Georgia was effectively zero, and he knew it.

Gone with the Wind 💨 pic.twitter.com/UUeh7VvHXz — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 18, 2026

Second baseman Nolan Souza and shortstop Camden Kozeal each made two errors. First baseman Carter Rutenbar, pressed into service filling in for the injured Reese Robinett, had one that seriously changed the game.

In the fifth inning with Arkansas trailing 9-8 and Georgia threatening, Rutenbar couldn't squeeze a Kozeal throw at first base. The runner it should've retired went to third on a Kenny Ishikawa single and scored on a wild pitch. Arkansas went down 10-9 and never really recovered.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick was assessed an interference error in the eighth inning. By that point the Bulldogs led 15-11 and were about to make it worse.

Six errors. Six unearned runs. Against a team that didn't need the help.

The question worth asking isn't whether Arkansas's defense had a terrible day Saturday — it clearly did. The question is whether this was a bad day or a symptom.

Robinett's absence at first base created a real problem. Kozeal and Souza both made uncharacteristic mistakes.

Whether that's a personnel depth issue, a concentration issue or just a day where everything that could go wrong did.

Van Horn probably knows his team well enough to have some answers this week. if he doesn't? Well, that's a whole different issue.

Arkansas Razorbacks Zack Stewart in game against Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. | Arkansas Communications

Pitching Depth Question Is Harder to Dismiss

Seven pitchers. That's how many Arkansas arms Van Horn used Saturday. Six of those seven gave up at least one home run.

The one who didn't was Carson Brumbaugh, who entered in the ninth after the Bulldogs had already built a lead they could've named a highway after.

Parker Coil started and gave up five runs. Gabe Gaeckle allowed four, two earned. Colin Fisher allowed four, two earned. Steele Eaves gave up one. Mark Brissey allowed four, three earned.

And then there was Peyton Lee, a freshman who'd never faced SEC hitters in a game before Saturday. Lee allowed eight runs — seven earned — on six hits and one hit batsman, recording just one out in 32 pitches while all 11 Georgia runs in the inning scored before the Razorbacks got a second out.

"I feel bad for those young guys pitching," Van Horn said, "but at the same time, it's a learning experience. Let's just put it that way."

He's right to feel for them. He's also the one who had to put them out there.

This is where the real Arkansas question lives. The Razorbacks came into this series at 31-8 overall. They've been one of the better teams in the SEC all season.

Their rotation in a normal week isn't built around asking freshmen who've never pitched in conference play to handle a 26-11 deficit in the ninth inning.

That's not a rotation flaw, that's a game-score situation. But the fact that Georgia got deep enough into the bullpen to find those guys is worth examining.

Van Horn noted after the game what Georgia was doing to his pitchers beyond just putting good swings on good pitches.

"We gave up a 0-2, 3-run homer, a 0-2, 2-run homer," he said. "There was a 0-2 double that scored 2 with 2 outs when we were about to get out of it, and just a lot of frustrating pitches and plays."

That's the part that stings for a pitching staff. It's one thing to get beaten on hitters' pitches.

It's another to get beaten when you're ahead in the count, when you've done the hard work of getting to two strikes, and the other team still does damage.

Georgia did that repeatedly Saturday.

That's not just talent. That's elite hitting approach, and it exposed something about Arkansas's ability to finish off at-bats against the very best lineups in the country.

Arkansas Razorback coach Dave Van Horn working with the infielders during practice before the Super Regional against the Tennessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

But Here's Question That Actually Matters

Before Arkansas fans decide Saturday was a referendum on Van Horn's program,

it's worth asking the honest question the coach himself was hinting at: could anybody else in college baseball do what Georgia did Saturday?

Probably not.

The Bulldogs came to Fayetteville ranked fifth in the country. They entered the week with more home runs than any other team in college baseball ... and by more than 20.

They hit nine home runs Saturday and now have 113 on the season through 41 games. Nine home runs in one game. The stadium record they tied was set by four Arkansas hitters combined against Grambling State in a 2010 NCAA regional in a game played against a program that is not Georgia.

"Georgia has a really good offense," Van Horn said. "They got some balls up in the air. They had some really good balls that might have gone anyway, but there was a lot of balls that were blown in the wind."

That's Van Horn being fair to his own pitching staff even while he's disappointed in how the afternoon went.

He's acknowledging what anyone who watched Saturday had to acknowledge — some of those balls were leaving regardless of a 15 mph north wind with 25 mph gusts.

Daniel Jackson homered three times. Ryan Wynn hit one 441 feet off the batter's eye. Michael O'Shaughnessy hit a 412-foot two-run homer and a 393-foot grand slam in the ninth inning alone.

Brennan Hudson hit two. You don't get that output against bad pitching on a calm day. You get that output when one of the country's best offenses is locked in.

What Saturday Actually Revealed

So what do we actually know about this Arkansas team after Saturday that we didn't know before?

We know the defensive depth behind Robinett at first base is a legitimate concern. Rutenbar isn't a natural first baseman and a crucial throwing error in the fifth inning proved it at the worst possible moment. When Robinett's healthy, that position isn't a vulnerability. Right now it is.

We know the pitching depth gets thin fast when Georgia-level offenses make the Razorbacks burn through arms deep into a bullpen that wasn't built to absorb a game like this.

That's not a criticism of the staff Van Horn has built — it's a structural reality of college baseball that gets exposed when the opponent is historically good.

And we know Arkansas's ERA jumped 40 points Saturday to 4.41, and the Razorbacks now sit at 9-9 in SEC play after dropping the series to the fifth-ranked team in the country.

Georgia improved to 13-5 in the league. The gap between those two teams in the conference standings is real.

But here's what Van Horn knows, and what Arkansas fans should hold onto before writing an autopsy on a season that still has a full month of the regular season left to play.

The Bulldogs hit 13 home runs in this series. They entered the week with more home runs than any program in the country. They're not a test that exposes you. They can overwhelms anyone on the right afternoon.

The Razorbacks aren't the first good team to look bad against this Georgia lineup, and they won't be the last.

Van Horn has one week, a midweek game against Missouri State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It's a rematch of a 15-14 Missouri State win in Springfield on March 31 and then another SEC series to answer some of Saturday's questions the right way.

"One in a thousand," Van Horn said.

His job this week is to make sure it stays that way.