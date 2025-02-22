Arkansas Holds Out Hope Wildcats' Loss Isn't First Sign of Things to Come
ARLINGTON, Texas. — Arkansas is less than 5% through its season and lost a one-run game, 3-2, against a solid Big 12 team in Kansas State.
The Wildcats should be in or around the tournament bubble come the end of the season. Catcher Ryder Helfrick was 10 feet away from hitting a two-run walkoff homer to send the Razorbacks to 5-0, sending a ball to the warning track in left field of a big-league ballpark.
Doing analysis now is the football equivalent of trying to pass judgement on a team midway through the third quarter of the first game. Yet, coach Dave Van Horn understands that even this early in the season, there's an increased urgency to get the bats going.
"You play through it." Van Horn said about the offensive sturggles. "[When] you’re losing one-run games, it makes it tough. [When] you’re winning some games, scoring runs, it’s a little easier."
It's still early enough in the season that a 2-for-4 day but Rocco Peppi, Kendall Diggs and Nolan Souza are a combined 4-for-35 to start the season with 15 strikeouts and just one RBI combined.
Dave Van Horn opted to pinch-hit for Peppi in the sixth with Cam Kozeal and putting a player who has never logged a first base inning in a collegiate game before Friday Night in a desperate search for offense. Kozeal just missed a go-ahead solo homer, doubling off the top of the wall.
"Peppi hasn’t been swinging the bat great," Van Horn said. "He’s a good hitter, but I think he’s got maybe a hit on the year, if any, and Kozeal’s been swinging the bat really well."
Despite Arkansas working Kozeal out at first base behind closed doors, he never played an inning at first base in any of the intrasquad scrimmages leading up to the season.
Now in Van Horn's quest to find offense from anywhere, with TCU starting righty Tommy LaPour, Van Horn said Friday that he is likely to start Kozeal at first base.
Perhaps most concerning for Arkansas, the Hogs were just 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
Outside of the two solo homers from Wehiwa and Kuhio Aloy, the Razorbacks had just two runners in scoring position.
Kozeal's pinch-hit double in the sixth and Brent Iredale's double with two outs in the first put guys on the bases. The Wildcats weren't much better.
Kansas State was just 2-for-6, but it was enough offense to carry them to a much-needed win.
Arkansas will be tasked with keeping up with a TCU offense that is 5-0 and scored at least five runs in all five games. TCU beat Michigan 10-4 to open its weekend in Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on FloCollege.