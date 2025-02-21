Arkansas Makes Decision On Starting Rotation for Arlington
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has announced its weekend rotation for the three games in Arlington, Texas. Righty Gabe Gaeckle will get the start tonight against Kansas State. Zach Root gets the start Saturday against Kansas State. Gage Wood gets the start Sunday against Michigan.
With there only being three games instead of the four the Razorbacks played against Washington State, Landon Beidelschies will move to the bullpen, a role he hasn't had since his freshman season at Ohio State in 2023. He made 15 appearances for the Buckeyes last year, all starts.
"I've done it before," Beidelschies said on coming out of the bullpen. "I don't take for granted any opportunity to put the jersey on and pitch for the Hogs. Whatever happens, I'm excited to keep going."
Coach Dave Van Horn has hinted in the past that if Beidelschies didn't start, he could be a multi-inning reliever.
"If Beidelschies is not starting," Van Horn said on Feb. 3. "He could go 8 and 9 [pitch the eighth and the ninth].
Van Horn has also been complimentary of Wood's growth and development as a starter, as he transitions from a high-leverage bullpen arm to a potential full-time weekend starter.
"Wood is a lot better [than when he first got to campus]," Van Horn said. "His arm is better, his mentality. We’ve calmed him down a little bit. He’s still intense but he doesn’t blow it all out in one inning because that’s what he used to do. It’s fun to watch him develop on the mental side, but he’s a strike-thrower."
The Batesville native himeself says that he's learn to manage his body across an entire start much better as he enters his third season with Arkansas.
"It's really just stamina," Wood said. "Being able to hold your stuff for five, six, seven innings. Whatever they need me to do."
First pitch against Kansas State is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The entire event will be streamed on FloCollege.