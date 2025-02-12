All Hogs

Arkansas Opening Weekend Scheduled Changed; First Pitch Moved Up

Razorbacks four-game series with Washington State to be played over three days

Daniel Shi

Dave Van Horn holds a clipboard during Saturday's preseason scrimmage
Dave Van Horn holds a clipboard during Saturday's preseason scrimmage / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will need to wait a few hours less for first pitch of the 2025 season. The Razorbacks' four-game series will be played across three days with a double-header on Friday and an off-day Sunday due to inclement weather.

Saturday and Monday's games will proceed as scheduled.

Friday's doubleheader will now start at noon, a full 3 hours earlier than the original first pitch time of 3 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Coach Dave Van Horn also announced the starters for all four games.

Gabe Gaeckle will be the opening day starter and lefty Zach Root will pitch the second game of the doubleheader. Gage Wood will pitch Sunday before Landon Beidelschies wraps up the series on Monday.

"There wasn’t a whole lot to making that decision," Van Horn said. "It was just, we have four games this weekend. The difference between three and four, it’s more of we want to go right-hander the first game. We want to go lefty, come back with a righty and then a lefty. There’s no science to it, so to speak."

Temperatures will hover around the 40s and 50s throughout the weekend at first pitch.

Arkansas' season opener is now scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday inside Baum-Walker Stadium. The streaming schedule remains unchanged. All four games will still be on SEC+.

